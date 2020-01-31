 Skip to content
(Deadline)   Peppa Pig will have a new voice, still be terrifying   (deadline.com) divider line
baronbloodbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You think the voice is terrifying?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Peppa Pig is fine. Calliou can burn in hell
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: You think the voice is terrifying?

[Fark user image 425x233]



If Picasso made animation for kids.
 
gar1013
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: Peppa Pig is fine. Calliou can burn in hell


Calliou is a punk ass biatch.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

gar1013: ElwoodCuse: Peppa Pig is fine. Calliou can burn in hell

Calliou is a punk ass biatch.


It's for kids who think Charlie Brown is too metal.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Will she still be over 7 feet tall?
 
mrrichierich
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Need dark, gritty Peppa reboot
 
Hachitori
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mrrichierich: Need dark, gritty Peppa reboot


Oh, you didn't hear the reason Peppa is getting a new voice?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cgraves67
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Will she still look like she has a cock and balls for a head?
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Warning, some content NSFW / Sanity:

MLG PEPPA PIG [PARODY]
Youtube tPEQUfszEkk
 
KerplunkSploosh
‘’ less than a minute ago  
POV: Peppa Pig kidnaps you
Youtube MDvWh37c3cE
 
Report