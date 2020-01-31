 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   "Make Yourself at Home Bandit" formally charged. Indictments still pending for Pull Up a Chair Bandit, Stay A While and Listen Bandit   (kiro7.com) divider line
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell that last bandit to shut the hell up and identify my items. I ain't draining my tome over a bunch of rare ammys.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A Legend and an out of work bum look a lot alike daddy...
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [y.yarn.co image 616x347]
A Legend and an out of work bum look a lot alike daddy...


The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I read that in Deckard Cain's voice.

Deckard Cain - Stay Awhile and Listen
Youtube tAVVy_x3Erg
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The "If I had known you were coming, I'd have baked a cake" Bandit was not very successful because she couldn't find enough homeowners who would bake a cake for her. She always insisted on having cake before she robbed you, so there were no robberies in baked goods free homes.

Another life sadly ruined by "no gluten" diets.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The Martian Manhandler: I read that in Deckard Cain's voice.

[YouTube video: Deckard Cain - Stay Awhile and Listen]


I knew I wasn't the only one.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Flexecutioner: The Martian Manhandler: I read that in Deckard Cain's voice.

[YouTube video: Deckard Cain - Stay Awhile and Listen]

I knew I wasn't the only one.


Nope... As soon as I got to "Listen" my internal monologue voice changed from my own to Cain's
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You could say he's now the ...
<puts on sunglasses>
Time Bandit
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
he likes to hide out in businesses overnight and rob unsuspecting employees the next day.

This doesn't make any sense. Wouldn't it be better to rob them at closing before they put all the money in a safe or have it picked up?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Diablo 2 - Deckard Cain Rap (With Lyrics)
Youtube 7HfmB4r2Fco
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: he likes to hide out in businesses overnight and rob unsuspecting employees the next day.

This doesn't make any sense. Wouldn't it be better to rob them at closing before they put all the money in a safe or have it picked up?


Clearly, he's robbing the employees and not the store. There are high standards of stupidity if you want to earn the Florida tag.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: he likes to hide out in businesses overnight and rob unsuspecting employees the next day.

This doesn't make any sense. Wouldn't it be better to rob them at closing before they put all the money in a safe or have it picked up?


That's why he's called the 'Make yourself at home bandit,' not the 'successful criminal mastermind'
 
Report