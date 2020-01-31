 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   YaD drawkcaB lanoitaN si yadoT   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
25
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yvan eht nioj
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell it to the Senate.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
January 31st - watch Memento
February 2nd - watch Groundhog Day
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Pharcyde - Drop (Official Music Video)
Youtube wqVsfGQ_1SU
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The UK is certainly going backwards today, if that's what you mean.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Two16: [Fark user image 245x207] [View Full Size image _x_]


That gum I like is going to come back in style!!!
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
steve goodman, talk backwards
Youtube P0niyTcxeqs
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tillmaster: The UK is certainly going backwards today, if that's what you mean.



dnaltocS ean tuB
 
tmyk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LesterB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
umop apisdn w,I
 
geggy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
rats live on no evil star
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A man, a plan, a canal: Suez!
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...os yas uoy fI

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TacoConsumer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is just the introduction to the Opposites.
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems appropriate, given the happenings in the Senate.
 
LewDux
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

tmyk: [Fark user image 728x432] [View Full Size image _x_]


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Doog
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
enitlavO ruoy knird ot  erus eB
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Backwards Man
Youtube ZtyxJSGM3x0


piR PIR
 
MessyDwarf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Slypork
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Guy Sings Song Backwards
Youtube RiD4CV2y_v8
 
