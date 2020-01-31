 Skip to content
On this day in history, in 1945, Pvt. Slovik proved that anything is possible if you try, try, and try again, even if what you're trying to do is to be executed for desertion
    More: Vintage, Battle of the Bulge, World War II, Pvt. Eddie Slovik, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Eddie Slovik, 28th Infantry Division, legal officer, chaos of battle  
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that story was all kinds of f'ed up. Someone that scared would have been terrible for moral had he made it onto the battlefield.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ahhh, my bone spur! My painful foot bone spur that exists and is real! Ahhhh!"
- Donald Trump rolling around on the floor holding his knee
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to try to work "to be shot to death with musketry" into my daily vocabulary.

As in, "..You know what, I believe that wretched, ass master of a pig dick sucking, monkey-fkcking a football bat,  should be shot to death with musketry." Yeah, it kinda fits anywhere and has a nice ring to it.
 
Charles of York
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Martin  Sheen approves
 
Ruthven13
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If at first you can't succeed try, try again. At least he was a man who set a goal and actually accomplished it...
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would contend that the whole appealing his sentence thing indicates a desire to not be shot for desertion.

Just saying.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BadReligion: Well, that story was all kinds of f'ed up. Someone that scared would have been terrible for moral had he made it onto the battlefield.


If command gave Slovik a free pass out of the Ardennes, others surely would have followed his example.  That's not the sort of thing an army can tolerate in the middle of a bloody offensive.  The French had to make similar examples during the WW1 mutinies.

It isn't a nice solution to the problem, of course, but that's war.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was drafted. And basically it was, go die or we'll kill you.

That's pretty farked up.
 
nucular_option
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Live by the gun, die by the.... wait, but he didn't like guns.  All that paperwork, too.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smarter than the dopes that ran headlong in to death. Didn't really stick the landing though.
 
Pilikia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh. Better than drowning while stuck in the mud at the bottom of a flooded bomb crater filled with toxic chemicals and rotting bodies.
 
bigoldthor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wearetheworld
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: "Ahhh, my bone spur! My painful foot bone spur that exists and is real! Ahhhh!"
- Donald Trump rolling around on the floor holding his knee


Awesome, now do Obama.....and  the Clintons.....and
 
bigoldthor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/doh...sorry for the threesome
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wearetheworld: dothemath: "Ahhh, my bone spur! My painful foot bone spur that exists and is real! Ahhhh!"
- Donald Trump rolling around on the floor holding his knee

Awesome, now do Obama.....and  the Clintons.....and


Ok, no problem.

"Hey, its 1975 and the Vietnam War just ended and I just turned 14. Pretty cool, huh?"
- Barack Obama
 
Coelacanth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eddie should've done what a lot of other American G.I.s did: desert, head for the closest seaport and catch a ship home, or desert and join an organized gang of deserters and rob people blind Link
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was held that he "directly challenged the authority" of the United States

Hmmmm. Sounds familiar.
 
boyvoyeur
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He should have said "God doesn't want me to fight" and go back home to Teresa Palmer.

I'd have done anything to get back home to her.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Olthoi
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: BadReligion: Well, that story was all kinds of f'ed up. Someone that scared would have been terrible for moral had he made it onto the battlefield.

If command gave Slovik a free pass out of the Ardennes, others surely would have followed his example.  That's not the sort of thing an army can tolerate in the middle of a bloody offensive.  The French had to make similar examples during the WW1 mutinies.

It isn't a nice solution to the problem, of course, but that's war.


A man who doesn't want to fight is forced to war, then shot by his own country when he refuses to fight. It's a travesty and shows utter disrespect by the US towards human life.
 
Dakai
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

wearetheworld: dothemath: "Ahhh, my bone spur! My painful foot bone spur that exists and is real! Ahhhh!"
- Donald Trump rolling around on the floor holding his knee

Awesome, now do Obama.....and  the Clintons.....and


Which war did Obama dodge?
 
dukeblue219
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Olthoi: A man who doesn't want to fight is forced to war, then shot by his own country when he refuses to fight. It's a travesty and shows utter disrespect by the US towards human life.


Not sure what the better solution was in 1944, though. Any ideas?
 
skinink
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Pilikia: Eh. Better than drowning while stuck in the mud at the bottom of a flooded bomb crater filled with toxic chemicals and rotting bodies.


In the movie 1917, there were parts of the movie where I thought I was looking at mounds of dirt and gravel, until the main characters moved closer to the mounds, and then I saw it was numerous corpses mixed in with the dirt.
 
too2ez [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dakai: wearetheworld: dothemath: "Ahhh, my bone spur! My painful foot bone spur that exists and is real! Ahhhh!"
- Donald Trump rolling around on the floor holding his knee

Awesome, now do Obama.....and  the Clintons.....and

Which war did Obama dodge?


Grenada.

That was a helluva weekend.  Lots of crazy brave guys were scared they wouldn't be home in time for work on Monday.  War is hell and Obama missed his chance.
 
jelloslug
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dakai: wearetheworld: dothemath: "Ahhh, my bone spur! My painful foot bone spur that exists and is real! Ahhhh!"
- Donald Trump rolling around on the floor holding his knee

Awesome, now do Obama.....and  the Clintons.....and

Which war did Obama dodge?


The war on mustard and tan suits.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Olthoi: State_College_Arsonist: BadReligion: Well, that story was all kinds of f'ed up. Someone that scared would have been terrible for moral had he made it onto the battlefield.

If command gave Slovik a free pass out of the Ardennes, others surely would have followed his example.  That's not the sort of thing an army can tolerate in the middle of a bloody offensive.  The French had to make similar examples during the WW1 mutinies.

It isn't a nice solution to the problem, of course, but that's war.

A man who doesn't want to fight is forced to war, then shot by his own country when he refuses to fight. It's a travesty and shows utter disrespect by the US towards human life.


Every country with a military did that.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MasterPython: Olthoi: State_College_Arsonist: BadReligion: Well, that story was all kinds of f'ed up. Someone that scared would have been terrible for moral had he made it onto the battlefield.

If command gave Slovik a free pass out of the Ardennes, others surely would have followed his example.  That's not the sort of thing an army can tolerate in the middle of a bloody offensive.  The French had to make similar examples during the WW1 mutinies.

It isn't a nice solution to the problem, of course, but that's war.

A man who doesn't want to fight is forced to war, then shot by his own country when he refuses to fight. It's a travesty and shows utter disrespect by the US towards human life.

Every country with a military did that.


I realize that. Many country's today would still do that, or worse. It doesn't make it right.
 
dothemath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dakai: wearetheworld: dothemath: "Ahhh, my bone spur! My painful foot bone spur that exists and is real! Ahhhh!"
- Donald Trump rolling around on the floor holding his knee

Awesome, now do Obama.....and  the Clintons.....and

Which war did Obama dodge?


The attempt to free the hostages in the American embassy in Tehran. He wasn't even a member of Delta Force. What a pussy.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: Olthoi: A man who doesn't want to fight is forced to war, then shot by his own country when he refuses to fight. It's a travesty and shows utter disrespect by the US towards human life.

Not sure what the better solution was in 1944, though. Any ideas?


Medical corps, supply, KP, etc. Most soldiers aren't front-line troops. It's a big logistics trail.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Olthoi: I realize that. Many country's today would still do that, or worse. It doesn't make it right.


Why single out one country?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MasterPython: Olthoi: State_College_Arsonist: BadReligion: Well, that story was all kinds of f'ed up. Someone that scared would have been terrible for moral had he made it onto the battlefield.

If command gave Slovik a free pass out of the Ardennes, others surely would have followed his example.  That's not the sort of thing an army can tolerate in the middle of a bloody offensive.  The French had to make similar examples during the WW1 mutinies.

It isn't a nice solution to the problem, of course, but that's war.

A man who doesn't want to fight is forced to war, then shot by his own country when he refuses to fight. It's a travesty and shows utter disrespect by the US towards human life.

Every country with a military did that.


At least with the US at the time he actually had a trial.  In, for instance, the German, Japanese, or Soviet armies, they would have just shot him out of hand the first time he refused to go forward.  No muss, no fuss, no having other soldiers needed to watch and feed him, just take him behind that nearby tree, 'bang', "Ok, let's move out..."
 
AtlanticCoast63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
....My take - and YMMV, of course - is that Slovik figured the worst that could happen was that he'd get a prison sentence for desertion and then it would be commuted once the war was over.  He wasn't far off, Wiki says:


"During World War II, 1.7 million courts-martial were held, representing one third of all criminal cases tried in the United States during the same period. Most of the cases were minor, as were the sentences.[2] Nevertheless, a clemency board, appointed by the Secretary of War in the summer of 1945, reviewed all general courts-martial where the accused was still in confinement,[2][5] and remitted or reduced the sentence in 85 percent of the 27,000 serious cases reviewed.[2] The death penalty was rarely imposed, and usually only for cases involving rape or murder. Slovik was the only soldier executed who had been convicted of a "purely military" offense.[2]"

Where Eddie Farked up was in writing that letter.  He was given three chances to withdraw it, and wouldn't do it. Add to that his timing stunk - desertion was becoming a major problem for the US Army, and the Bulge bore that out.  Eisenhower was no monster, far from it, but somebody had to do something - and Eddie Slovik was the next guy in line.

Edward Slovik never should have been in the US Army, but there he was.

/Read William Manchester's The Power and The Glory , Vol. 2 for an account of just how bad the manpower problem was becoming by 1945.
//It's a damned good thing we never had to invade Japan - we hadn't quite hit the bottom of the barrel, but you could see it from there
 
unregenerate
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dothemath: wearetheworld: dothemath: "Ahhh, my bone spur! My painful foot bone spur that exists and is real! Ahhhh!"
- Donald Trump rolling around on the floor holding his knee

Awesome, now do Obama.....and  the Clintons.....and

Ok, no problem.

"Hey, its 1975 and the Vietnam War just ended and I just turned 14. Pretty cool, huh?"
- Barack Obama


Fark handle checks out
 
