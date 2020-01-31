 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   Apparently a herd of hippos growing from 4 to 80 is a bigger problem than the country of Colombia is able to handle   (earther.gizmodo.com) divider line
    More: Stupid, Pablo Escobar, Colombia, Algal bloom, microbiomes of Colombian lakes, Zoo, water quality, Colombian National Police, East Africa's Lake Victoria  
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I wonder why they didn't discuss this on The Grand Tour?
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Gee, you tell the locals that China will pay huge amounts of cash for hippo parts.  Problem will be solved.

Hire a bunch of good ole boys from Texas to go down there and clean up.

There's two solutions right now, ready to go.  It's not like these are endangered species.  They are invasive and destructive.  Like wild boars in America, they need to be destroyed before their population gets any bigger.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Horny. Horny Hippos
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
As invasive species go, they're a pretty bad one.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's as many as eight tens.

// and that's terrible.
 
Kat09tails
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Do they need recipes?
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Can gorillas even handle getting rid of the hippos?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
lifeslammer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Subby cant understand why the hippo terrified Steve Irwin

Subby is wayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy beyond stupid
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Well, they are classified as "vulnerable", but they are incredibly destructive *AND* dangerous:  More people in Africa are killed by hippos than by any other non-insect animal.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just shoot the damn things, it'll be plenty of meat for the piranhas and caimans
 
gregscott
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Your dog wants hippo steak.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ed.:  Enough with the smashed potatoes already, you!
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I hate them. With their "ironic" mustaches, snobbery about beers that taste like pine cones, dumb look-at-me! fashions. Go back to Williamsburg!
 
Emposter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
FTFA: predators hippos traditionally have to contend with.

Quizzicaldog.jpg

Adult hippos have no natural predators.  They're huge, fast, incredibly durable, and aggressive.  They're pretty much what you'd get if you scaled a wolverine up by 100 times.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Could be worse
Could be a herd of Bremelo's
 
