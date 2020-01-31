 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   Man accused of attacking bus passengers with bottle of vodka. No word if there were any shots   (azfamily.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Driving under the influence, Tempe police, Sun Devil Stadium, police report, Assault, Crime, Jonathan Rocha, Bottle  
iToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"The police report notes that Rocha, who is homeless, has an "extensive history" of liquor law violations and trespassing in the City of Tempe, and was, in fact, under the influence of alcohol. Police say a criminal history check reveals that he has previously been arrested for robbery and several charges of DUI."

Mental health and behavior issues, roaming wild and free. One moment, you're peacefully sitting on the bus, and the next moment, this guy shows up.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's to be expected with Greyhound
 
TWX
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

iToad: "The police report notes that Rocha, who is homeless, has an "extensive history" of liquor law violations and trespassing in the City of Tempe, and was, in fact, under the influence of alcohol. Police say a criminal history check reveals that he has previously been arrested for robbery and several charges of DUI."

Mental health and behavior issues, roaming wild and free. One moment, you're peacefully sitting on the bus, and the next moment, this guy shows up.


Not a surprise.  I don't take the lightrail very often, but I've noticed a marked difference in on-peak versus off-peak as far as passenger behavior.  There are still psychos riding on-peak, but they are so few compared to the number of normal people that they don't really affect anyone.  Off-peak though, they're a much bigger problem for any one rider because they are disproportionately represented.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
homeless, but managed to rack up "several" DUIs?
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Da Amber Lamps. Call em.
 
Report