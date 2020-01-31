 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Two coronavirus cases confirmed in UK on Brexit Day, formally signalling the start of Coronexit   (aljazeera.com) divider line
BitwiseShift
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Would have also allowed Colonexit subby
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Coronexit. Everybody with crowns or coronets out of the Ship of Fools?

I thought that Harry and his lady had already started that ball rolling.
 
PainSorrowLoss
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Divine retribution or divine assistance with the Troubles 2: Electric Boogaloo.

Either way, good.  Hope Johnson and Farage and all the Tories get it.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There's your ending for Coronation Street:  everyone dies.
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Extra value is what you get
When you buy Coronexit
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Would have also allowed Colonexit subby


If it works very hard and keeps its nose clean it could be Brigadexit.
 
