(Yale University)   Students don't like school. Ric Romero reports   (news.yale.edu) divider line
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
bigoldthor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ias.eduView Full Size
 
bigoldthor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once I got that stupid Diploma. I hit the door and never looked back. Except in nightmares.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sample size of 1 here; high school was mostly tolerable, my home life was far and away the worst thing about it.  Jr. high was pure hell, though.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pink Floyd - Another Brick In The Wall (HQ)
Youtube YR5ApYxkU-U
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
STFU & GBTW
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Basically, this:
Fark user imageView Full Size


/I really enjoyed college where I finally got to learn about the stuff I'm interested in.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Meh.  It was something to do.
Beats working.
 
