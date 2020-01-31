 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Video of fast moving street lights captured in the skies above SoCal   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What the fark is with the background music?
 
aremmes
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



I WANT TO BELIEVE
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Very cool video!
/Have the sound off, so I can't comment about the music
 
RonRon893
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: What the fark is with the background music?


Oh that was just ambient whistling as it whizzed through the atmosphere.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
RIP and Godspeed, Space Heroes!
 
Spectrum
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Update: This was a fireball, not a satellite re-entry. Wish I would have been outside for that one.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: What the fark is with the background music?


That was the old WWF entrance music for Lanny Poffo's incredibly unpopular "The Astronomer" persona. That character would later evolve into the more well-known heel "The Genius" when he traded in his telescope for a scroll of parchment.
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wow.  It flew right over my place.
 
