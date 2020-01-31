 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Life is short. Have an affair. Be sextorted five years later   (cnbc.com)
12
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If you reveal to me that somebody I know is on Ashley Madison I'm likely to respond "I always suspected he was just a fake profile created to attract desperate men."
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why did this take so long?
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Alas...I have no money to pay them.

Goddamn alimony....
 
lolmao500
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ZAZ: If you reveal to me that somebody I know is on Ashley Madison I'm likely to respond "I always suspected he was just a fake profile created to attract desperate men."


I found photos on tinder of a girl friend of mine, which she never put on there... they were facebook pics. Tinder probably bought data from facebook and used it to create fake profiles.

I bet some people bought ashley madison accounts and are using them for extortion.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Jokes on them, being a sexual deviant is now socially acceptable.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Anyone who used their real info and a credit card on a site like that is an idiot and deserves to be "sextorted".
 
incrdbil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
No sympathy at all.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Sextortion" seems like a Zapp Brannigan-ism
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 1 minute ago  

lolmao500: ZAZ: If you reveal to me that somebody I know is on Ashley Madison I'm likely to respond "I always suspected he was just a fake profile created to attract desperate men."

I found photos on tinder of a girl friend of mine, which she never put on there... they were facebook pics. Tinder probably bought data from facebook and used it to create fake profiles.

I bet some people bought ashley madison accounts and are using them for extortion.


lolmao keep tellin yourself that, champ
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

lolmao500: ZAZ: If you reveal to me that somebody I know is on Ashley Madison I'm likely to respond "I always suspected he was just a fake profile created to attract desperate men."

I found photos on tinder of a girl friend of mine, which she never put on there... they were facebook pics. Tinder probably bought data from facebook and used it to create fake profiles.

I bet some people bought ashley madison accounts and are using them for extortion.


I was wondering about that (the Tinder part).  But that makes sense.  Create fake profiles and collect info from people who swipe right.
 
Cheron
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WhiskeySticks: Jokes on them, being a sexual deviant is now socially acceptable.


I included it in interests in my Linked-in profile.
 
Cormee
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Probably find my ex wife's email address on that list
 
Report