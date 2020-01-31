 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Just your normal living art parade, until   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Caution: refrain from drinking liquids when clicking the link.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Omg that's just...fantastic
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That last one is the masterpiece.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
life does indeed imitate art
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I think this is one of the very, very rare occasions when Mind Blown! is actually a thing.

Those were amazing- even the last one.
 
LesterB
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We have a dance parade every year here in NYC, but I don't think I have ever seen an art parade.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That was awesome. The whole set up is sweet and then the awesome arrives.
 
brizzle365 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
that was fantastic!
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I lol'd +1 would LOL again
 
dashiellx
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Except it was a Halloween parade from two years ago.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LSWNA​P​hQsJY
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Heh
 
LewDux
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bNqXh​f​Ufwgc
 
MOPAR BLUE [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Pretty cool. Even if it was 2 years ago.
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Fark user image 303x215]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bNqXhf​Ufwgc


That was beautiful.
 
Cndn Bacon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
For anyone who's too lazy or impatient to watch the 17 second video:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Report