 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Columbian)   Matt Damon cosplayer banned from local high school   (columbian.com) divider line
12
    More: Dumbass, High school, Prairie High School, Education, Security-camera pictures of the man, unknown man, Battle Ground Public Schools, Clark County Sheriff's Office, school employee  
•       •       •

933 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jan 2020 at 11:14 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you like them apples?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I love how the article wistfully recalls the '70s, when it was relatively safe to have an open campus plan for public schools because, I mean, what kind of monster would just wander onto one and steal public property, abduct kids, or just open farking fire on everyone?
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Dude got fired from a janitorial job he didn't even have.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is not your fault.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Dude got fired from a janitorial job he didn't even have.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Dude got fired from a janitorial job he didn't even have.


Boss:  I'm afraid I'm going to have to let you go.

Kramer:  But I don't even work here.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

blatz514: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Dude got fired from a janitorial job he didn't even have.

[Fark user image image 736x549]


Tiny fist...
 
tothekor
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
After all that money we spent to save him, too. First during the war and then again when he was trapped on that planet.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
WHAT'S IN THE BAG!!!!
pcdn.columbian.comView Full Size

/girls panties and bras he got out of the lockers in the girl's locker room
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sure, but they love it when you can solve calculus problems on the blackboard.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cormee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Walker: WHAT'S IN THE BAG!!!!
[pcdn.columbian.com image 850x501]
/girls panties and bras he got out of the lockers in the girl's locker room


His wank-kit, including a new "Smells Like my Vagina" candle
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report