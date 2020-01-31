 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Detroit Free Press)   A 52-year-old woman accused of biting off 1-inch piece of her 68-year-old friend's tongue while kissing. Authorities say he might not make it to 69   (freep.com) divider line
20
    More: Scary, Assault, Macomb County, Michigan, Misdemeanor, county jail, Macomb County authorities, Criminal law, Derek Miller, Prosecutor's Office  
•       •       •

380 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jan 2020 at 11:01 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She sounds kinky
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
69 with a known biter... pass.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Detroit woman is facing an assault charge after Macomb County authorities say she bit off the tip of her friend's tongue when they were kissing.
They say she bit off about a 1-inch piece of the Center Line man's tongue.

Since when is 1 inch just the tip of the tongue?
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: A Detroit woman is facing an assault charge after Macomb County authorities say she bit off the tip of her friend's tongue when they were kissing.
They say she bit off about a 1-inch piece of the Center Line man's tongue.

Since when is 1 inch just the tip of the tongue?


when you're tongue is 6"
 
js34603
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: A Detroit woman is facing an assault charge after Macomb County authorities say she bit off the tip of her friend's tongue when they were kissing.
They say she bit off about a 1-inch piece of the Center Line man's tongue.

Since when is 1 inch just the tip of the tongue?


Sounds like you're overestimating the length of an inch. Don't worry it happens to a lot of guys.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: A Detroit woman is facing an assault charge after Macomb County authorities say she bit off the tip of her friend's tongue when they were kissing.
They say she bit off about a 1-inch piece of the Center Line man's tongue.

Since when is 1 inch just the tip of the tongue?


She was wolfing face with Gene Simmons?
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Richard Freckle: Russ1642: A Detroit woman is facing an assault charge after Macomb County authorities say she bit off the tip of her friend's tongue when they were kissing.
They say she bit off about a 1-inch piece of the Center Line man's tongue.

Since when is 1 inch just the tip of the tongue?

when you're tongue is 6"


for crying out loud "your"
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A little early for a HOTY candidate, don't you think?
 
spambot collective
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
A++ headline
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Russ1642: A Detroit woman is facing an assault charge after Macomb County authorities say she bit off the tip of her friend's tongue when they were kissing.
They say she bit off about a 1-inch piece of the Center Line man's tongue.

Since when is 1 inch just the tip of the tongue?


How long is "just the tip" supposed to be?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Richard Freckle: Russ1642: A Detroit woman is facing an assault charge after Macomb County authorities say she bit off the tip of her friend's tongue when they were kissing.
They say she bit off about a 1-inch piece of the Center Line man's tongue.

Since when is 1 inch just the tip of the tongue?

when you're tongue is 6"


So if we cut your hand off at the wrist we can say you just lost the tip.
 
jtown
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Since when is 1 inch just the tip of the tongue?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Richard Freckle: Russ1642: A Detroit woman is facing an assault charge after Macomb County authorities say she bit off the tip of her friend's tongue when they were kissing.
They say she bit off about a 1-inch piece of the Center Line man's tongue.

Since when is 1 inch just the tip of the tongue?

when you're tongue is 6"

So if we cut your hand off at the wrist we can say you just lost the tip.


From a certain point of view, Obi
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Russ1642: A Detroit woman is facing an assault charge after Macomb County authorities say she bit off the tip of her friend's tongue when they were kissing.
They say she bit off about a 1-inch piece of the Center Line man's tongue.

Since when is 1 inch just the tip of the tongue?

How long is "just the tip" supposed to be?


Hold on let's ask your Mom ... She's busy, give me a minute or 3
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Richard Freckle: Russ1642: Richard Freckle: Russ1642: A Detroit woman is facing an assault charge after Macomb County authorities say she bit off the tip of her friend's tongue when they were kissing.
They say she bit off about a 1-inch piece of the Center Line man's tongue.

Since when is 1 inch just the tip of the tongue?

when you're tongue is 6"

So if we cut your hand off at the wrist we can say you just lost the tip.

From a certain point of view, Obi


A certain point of view?
 
zez
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Miller said the suspect was in possession of a marijuana pipe that smelled strongly of marijuana."
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Richard Freckle: Russ1642: Richard Freckle: Russ1642: A Detroit woman is facing an assault charge after Macomb County authorities say she bit off the tip of her friend's tongue when they were kissing.
They say she bit off about a 1-inch piece of the Center Line man's tongue.

Since when is 1 inch just the tip of the tongue?

when you're tongue is 6"

So if we cut your hand off at the wrist we can say you just lost the tip.

From a certain point of view, Obi

A certain point of view?


you're going to find that many of the truths we cling to depend greatly on our own point of view. Butnow that you're missing the tip of your arm, it might be difficult to cling.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I can't believe Youlette'r do that to you.
 
DynamiteHeaddy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Next time a word's on the tip of his tongue, it'll be because she's using it as a bookmark.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
+1 subby.


slowgolfclap.gif
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report