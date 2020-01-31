 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click Orlando)   Who in this crazy world let Arthur Brown teach students?   (clickorlando.com) divider line
32
    More: Florida, Teacher, Syed Asher, OSCEOLA COUNTY, unusual letter, Education, Substitute teacher, English-language films, Black-and-white films  
•       •       •

1014 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jan 2020 at 1:47 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every trunt in America wanted to give this guy a loaded sidearm to carry with him in school.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well....Florida.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone who believes that rape shouldn't be a crime?
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the letter, Asher claims he is "immortal" and was "created from fire." He also states that he was created to "steal the souls of innocent people."

How do we know he is not correct?
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fire?
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is some weapons grade Florida right there.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr.Hawk: In the letter, Asher claims he is "immortal" and was "created from fire." He also states that he was created to "steal the souls of innocent people."

How do we know he is not correct?


Let's test the immortal part. If he passes that part I guess the second part might be true.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr.Hawk: In the letter, Asher claims he is "immortal" and was "created from fire." He also states that he was created to "steal the souls of innocent people."

How do we know he is not correct?


There are ways to test his theory.

That being said, of all the parts of American Gods (I've only read the novel) that isn't the spot I'd pick to hardcore fanboy.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to know how a clown like this was allowed to become a substitute teacher to begin with?

I applied to be one (years ago) and teh school board didn't even get back to me DESPITE having a degree, being an Army veteran (not that i think it should make a difference), having worked in science education for decades and also having worked at a University for ages (research, education).

Fuk'em, I say.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Mr.Hawk: In the letter, Asher claims he is "immortal" and was "created from fire." He also states that he was created to "steal the souls of innocent people."

How do we know he is not correct?

There are ways to test his theory.

That being said, of all the parts of American Gods (I've only read the novel) that isn't the spot I'd pick to hardcore fanboy.


...right?! That was my reaction as well - this asshole's poaching American Gods to manufacture a mental illness plea.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good job building the insanity defense.
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Prodigy - Fire (Official Video)
Youtube F1U0qvtQnE8


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ybj​m3​IV0BQ
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, I thought Arthur Brown must be dead.

He's 77, alive and well as I type this and has gigs scheduled into late 2020. If you want him to play at your milestone birthday party, now would be a good time to contact his manager.
 
BlinkingTurnSignal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am the god of hellfire! And I bring you Fire,
I'll take you to burn Fire,
I'll take you to learn
I'll see you burn

You fought hard and you saved and earned
But all of it's going to burn
And your mind, your tiny mind
You know you've really been so blind
Now's your time, burn your mind
You're falling far, too far behind
Oh no, oh no, oh no!
You're gonna burn
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He also states that he was created to "steal the souls of innocent people."

Sounds like any other substitute teacher out there, if you ask me.  What makes this guy so special?
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Crazy World of Arthur Brown: Fire (1968) [High Quality Stereo Sound, Color, Subtitled]
Youtube FaHEusBG20c
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: Good job building the insanity defense.


That isn't just a job- regular folks have jobs. Dude has a freaking vocation. He is truly dedicated to his craft.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlinkingTurnSignal: I am the god of hellfire! And I bring you Fire,
I'll take you to burn Fire,
I'll take you to learn
I'll see you burn

You fought hard and you saved and earned
But all of it's going to burn
And your mind, your tiny mind
You know you've really been so blind
Now's your time, burn your mind
You're falling far, too far behind
Oh no, oh no, oh no!
You're gonna burn


I love Cathedral
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: I'd like to know how a clown like this was allowed to become a substitute teacher to begin with?

I applied to be one (years ago) and teh school board didn't even get back to me DESPITE having a degree, being an Army veteran (not that i think it should make a difference), having worked in science education for decades and also having worked at a University for ages (research, education).

Fuk'em, I say.


Perhaps you should have approached the Personnel Department instead of the School Board.  Generally school districts struggle to maintain adequate available substitute teachers, because they're treated like contractors rather than like employees.  They make less than teachers make, they have no benefits, and their assignments are erratic.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I had to google him and before hearing that song I assumed he was one of those famous weirdo British pedophiles like Jimmy Saville.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: In other news, I thought Arthur Brown must be dead.

He's 77, alive and well as I type this and has gigs scheduled into late 2020. If you want him to play at your milestone birthday party, now would be a good time to contact his manager.


Gave up his house painting career (with Jimmy Carl Black) several years back and got back into show biz. Still bat-shiat crazy, good band.
 
LewDux
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Arthur Brown´s Kingdom Come - Time Captives
Youtube Y8UqOIROpo8
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: He also states that he was created to "steal the souls of innocent people."

Sounds like any other substitute teacher out there, if you ask me.  What makes this guy so special?


Well, at least the gingers are safe from this guy.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A primer on Mr. Brown's music career:

ONE HIT WONDERLAND: "Fire" by The Crazy World of Arthur Brown
Youtube UPlOd2MQuXI
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TWX: MelGoesOnTour: I'd like to know how a clown like this was allowed to become a substitute teacher to begin with?

I applied to be one (years ago) and teh school board didn't even get back to me DESPITE having a degree, being an Army veteran (not that i think it should make a difference), having worked in science education for decades and also having worked at a University for ages (research, education).

Fuk'em, I say.

Perhaps you should have approached the Personnel Department instead of the School Board.  Generally school districts struggle to maintain adequate available substitute teachers, because they're treated like contractors rather than like employees.  They make less than teachers make, they have no benefits, and their assignments are erratic.


Sorry, I was typing quickly and said "school board" but I actually did go through the personnel department. Sent resume, college transcripts (which I thought was kind of silly but I understand) and everything else they needed. Even sent in letters of recommendation. Unless my "file" got shiatcanned or simply vanished, I never heard from anyone and just gave up on the whole endeavor.
 
LewDux
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Arthur Brown - Nightmare (1968)
Youtube 4KlQLJri-a4
 
Bondith
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: I'd like to know how a clown like this was allowed to become a substitute teacher to begin with?

I applied to be one (years ago) and teh school board didn't even get back to me DESPITE having a degree, being an Army veteran (not that i think it should make a difference), having worked in science education for decades and also having worked at a University for ages (research, education).

Fuk'em, I say.


I'm discovering that the less qualified you are for the job, the likelier you are to get it.  Every day I encounter people who make me wonder how the hell they have stable employment and I don't.
 
TWX
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: TWX: MelGoesOnTour: I'd like to know how a clown like this was allowed to become a substitute teacher to begin with?

I applied to be one (years ago) and teh school board didn't even get back to me DESPITE having a degree, being an Army veteran (not that i think it should make a difference), having worked in science education for decades and also having worked at a University for ages (research, education).

Fuk'em, I say.

Perhaps you should have approached the Personnel Department instead of the School Board.  Generally school districts struggle to maintain adequate available substitute teachers, because they're treated like contractors rather than like employees.  They make less than teachers make, they have no benefits, and their assignments are erratic.

Sorry, I was typing quickly and said "school board" but I actually did go through the personnel department. Sent resume, college transcripts (which I thought was kind of silly but I understand) and everything else they needed. Even sent in letters of recommendation. Unless my "file" got shiatcanned or simply vanished, I never heard from anyone and just gave up on the whole endeavor.


There could be both common reasons (underpaid certificated HR employee had a brain-fart or came down with a bad case of unmotivation) or unusual reasons (background check failed for erroneous reasons, or they had a procedure where you had to go get fingerprinted or otherwise do something active that you were not necessarily notified of) that contributed to the lack of followup.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

anfrind: Someone who believes that rape shouldn't be a crime?


Same person or persons who made AG Barr's Father the mentor of Jeffrey Epstein.

Bastids!

Rape Artists, as my old Prof used to call them.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: In other news, I thought Arthur Brown must be dead.

He's 77, alive and well as I type this and has gigs scheduled into late 2020. If you want him to play at your milestone birthday party, now would be a good time to contact his manager.


CSB/

Saw him in July; the tour was "A Royal Affair," and the headliner was Yes.  I didn't realize how much cross-pollination went on with these bands - my gal kept asking why there were four bands listed if they were all the same guys.

First up was Carl Palmer of ELP (Emerson & Lake have both died).  Their "new" lead singer was Arthur Brown from the Crazy World of Arthur Brown of whom Palmer was a member in the late '60s.  In addition to ELP and Aaron Copeland songs, they played Brown's "Fire."

Then came (members of) the Moody Blues.  John Davidson, the lead singer of Yes, came out and sang a song with them.

Then came Asia, which included Steve Howe of Yes and Carl Palmer.  Their keyboardist Geoff Downes was (while a member of Yes and prior to forming Asia) one of the two Buggles.  So they played "Video Killed the Radio Star" (first video ever on MTV).  Asia did another cover tune, ELP's "Lucky Man."

Then came Yes (including Howe and Downes), and they did some cover tunes as well, including Paul Simon's America and, because their drummer played on the original John Lennon recording, "Imagine."  John Lodge of Moody Blues and Palmer and some others came out for that one.

Odd but fun show.

/CSB
 
Slypork
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: TWX: MelGoesOnTour: I'd like to know how a clown like this was allowed to become a substitute teacher to begin with?

I applied to be one (years ago) and teh school board didn't even get back to me DESPITE having a degree, being an Army veteran (not that i think it should make a difference), having worked in science education for decades and also having worked at a University for ages (research, education).

Fuk'em, I say.

Perhaps you should have approached the Personnel Department instead of the School Board.  Generally school districts struggle to maintain adequate available substitute teachers, because they're treated like contractors rather than like employees.  They make less than teachers make, they have no benefits, and their assignments are erratic.

Sorry, I was typing quickly and said "school board" but I actually did go through the personnel department. Sent resume, college transcripts (which I thought was kind of silly but I understand) and everything else they needed. Even sent in letters of recommendation. Unless my "file" got shiatcanned or simply vanished, I never heard from anyone and just gave up on the whole endeavor.


Oh, it's very difficult to become a substitute teacher in Florida:

The requirements for becoming a substitute teacher in Florida vary depending on each district. At a minimum, you must be 18, have graduated from high school, and pass a criminal background check. Most districts require some type of certification as well, which may be through the state or the district.


But they can afford to be picky. It's not like they're short-staffed or anything:

Florida has a serious and growing teacher shortage. Districts had more than 4,000-advertised vacancies for classroom teachers in August 2018, up from 3,000 in 2017 and 2,400 in 2016. As of January 2020 -midway through the school year - more than 2,440 teaching positions remained unfilled - a 10% increase from January 2019

 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report