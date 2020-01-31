 Skip to content
(NBC Chicago)   Note to self: Do not storm the cockpit while mumbling about God. Salute to the passengers that took him down   (nbcchicago.com) divider line
48
    Hero, Federal Bureau of Investigation, American Airlines flight, Passenger, September 11 attacks, United States Department of Justice, Law enforcement agency, J. Edgar Hoover, United States  
•       •       •

48 Comments
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep someone like that you take no chances, you beat the shiat out of him
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People little jumpy these days.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: People little jumpy these days.


need to look like Scott
 
Gooch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please don't resemble me ethnically
Please don't resemble me ethnically
Please don't resemble me ethnically
Please don't resemble me ethnically
Please don't resemble me ethnically
Please don't resemble me ethnically
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to fly a lot and was actually on my way to Europe when the underwear bomber attempted to do this thing, so I've given a fair bit of thought to restraining a would-be bomber or hijacker, once they've been initially subdued.

Step 1.  Take off your belt, slip the belt through the clasp, place the belt around the person's neck as they're sitting in the seat in front of you, and pull back on the belt between two seats.

Step 2.  Break the bones of their hands.

Step 3.  Acquire more belts, belt them around the torso as low as possible around the seat-back.

Granted, Step 2 might leave some a bit squeamish, but better than rapid unscheduled disassembly of the aircraft in-flight.
 
boyvoyeur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do planes have zip ties and duct tape aboard every plane? They should. I'm one of the biggest pussys out there, but if I see someone causing a disturbance on a flight, I'm taking them down.
 
oukewldave
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Not sure I'd do anything unless they had a weapon and/or were physically assaulting anyone.  Not like they can get into the cockpit anymore.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

boyvoyeur: Do planes have zip ties and duct tape aboard every plane? They should. I'm one of the biggest pussys out there, but if I see someone causing a disturbance on a flight, I'm taking them down.



Yeah, I believe the stews have a couple stashes of stuff like that now.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
GODDAMNED AUTOPLAY AUDIO!

Some of us are at work!
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
That guy has some 'splainin' to do, Lucy!
 
Godscrack
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Test his faith. Throw him out of the plane.
 
TWX
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Gooch: Please don't resemble me ethnically
Please don't resemble me ethnically
Please don't resemble me ethnically
Please don't resemble me ethnically
Please don't resemble me ethnically
Please don't resemble me ethnically


I'd never given any thought to the ethnicity of a gooch.
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Dr. Ruth subdued him?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Florida tag took the crash slide to safety...

My guess before i opened the article.."I bet this flight originated in a southern state.."...

I was correct..
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sorry.
 
skinink
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Gooch: Please don't resemble me ethnically
Please don't resemble me ethnically
Please don't resemble me ethnically
Please don't resemble me ethnically
Please don't resemble me ethnically
Please don't resemble me ethnically


Don't worry. I'd bet dollars to donuts that the perp is a 90 year old white guy, and storming the cockpit is on his bucket list.
 
Comic Book Guy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TWX: I used to fly a lot and was actually on my way to Europe when the underwear bomber attempted to do this thing, so I've given a fair bit of thought to restraining a would-be bomber or hijacker, once they've been initially subdued.

Step 1.  Take off your belt, slip the belt through the clasp, place the belt around the person's neck as they're sitting in the seat in front of you, and pull back on the belt between two seats.

Step 2.  Break the bones of their hands.

Step 3.  Acquire more belts, belt them around the torso as low as possible around the seat-back.

Granted, Step 2 might leave some a bit squeamish, but better than rapid unscheduled disassembly of the aircraft in-flight.


How do you propose to break the bones in a person's hand?
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Comic Book Guy: TWX: I used to fly a lot and was actually on my way to Europe when the underwear bomber attempted to do this thing, so I've given a fair bit of thought to restraining a would-be bomber or hijacker, once they've been initially subdued.

Step 1.  Take off your belt, slip the belt through the clasp, place the belt around the person's neck as they're sitting in the seat in front of you, and pull back on the belt between two seats.

Step 2.  Break the bones of their hands.

Step 3.  Acquire more belts, belt them around the torso as low as possible around the seat-back.

Granted, Step 2 might leave some a bit squeamish, but better than rapid unscheduled disassembly of the aircraft in-flight.

How do you propose to break the bones in a person's hand?


Lots of stomping.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Comic Book Guy: TWX: I used to fly a lot and was actually on my way to Europe when the underwear bomber attempted to do this thing, so I've given a fair bit of thought to restraining a would-be bomber or hijacker, once they've been initially subdued.

Step 1.  Take off your belt, slip the belt through the clasp, place the belt around the person's neck as they're sitting in the seat in front of you, and pull back on the belt between two seats.

Step 2.  Break the bones of their hands.

Step 3.  Acquire more belts, belt them around the torso as low as possible around the seat-back.

Granted, Step 2 might leave some a bit squeamish, but better than rapid unscheduled disassembly of the aircraft in-flight.

How do you propose to break the bones in a person's hand?


Use your imagination if you're not squeamish. If you're squeamish, don't use your imagination.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TWX: I used to fly a lot and was actually on my way to Europe when the underwear bomber attempted to do this thing, so I've given a fair bit of thought to restraining a would-be bomber or hijacker, once they've been initially subdued.

Step 1.  Take off your belt, slip the belt through the clasp, place the belt around the person's neck as they're sitting in the seat in front of you, and pull back on the belt between two seats.

Step 2.  Break the bones of their hands.

Step 3.  Acquire more belts, belt them around the torso as low as possible around the seat-back.

Granted, Step 2 might leave some a bit squeamish, but better than rapid unscheduled disassembly of the aircraft in-flight.


Look I don't want to sound like a glove manufacturer here, but couldn't you just belt his forearms to his thighs instead of going around breaking people's hands?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: GODDAMNED AUTOPLAY AUDIO!

Some of us are at work!


The first thing I do when I fire up the laptop at work is hit the audio mute botton.
 
Sgt. Expendable
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TWX: I used to fly a lot and was actually on my way to Europe when the underwear bomber attempted to do this thing, so I've given a fair bit of thought to restraining a would-be bomber or hijacker, once they've been initially subdued.

Step 1.  Take off your belt, slip the belt through the clasp, place the belt around the person's neck as they're sitting in the seat in front of you, and pull back on the belt between two seats.

Step 2.  Break the bones of their hands.

Step 3.  Acquire more belts, belt them around the torso as low as possible around the seat-back.

Granted, Step 2 might leave some a bit squeamish, but better than rapid unscheduled disassembly of the aircraft in-flight.


Step 2 is really not necessary. Once they're subdued it's not really doing anything useful since everybody on the plane is now on alert.
 
God's Hobo Penis [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Sgt. Expendable: TWX: I used to fly a lot and was actually on my way to Europe when the underwear bomber attempted to do this thing, so I've given a fair bit of thought to restraining a would-be bomber or hijacker, once they've been initially subdued.

Step 1.  Take off your belt, slip the belt through the clasp, place the belt around the person's neck as they're sitting in the seat in front of you, and pull back on the belt between two seats.

Step 2.  Break the bones of their hands.

Step 3.  Acquire more belts, belt them around the torso as low as possible around the seat-back.

Granted, Step 2 might leave some a bit squeamish, but better than rapid unscheduled disassembly of the aircraft in-flight.

Step 2 is really not necessary. Once they're subdued it's not really doing anything useful since everybody on the plane is now on alert.


Well you are no fun.
 
hammettman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TWX: I used to fly a lot and was actually on my way to Europe when the underwear bomber attempted to do this thing, so I've given a fair bit of thought to restraining a would-be bomber or hijacker, once they've been initially subdued.

Step 1.  Take off your belt, slip the belt through the clasp, place the belt around the person's neck as they're sitting in the seat in front of you, and pull back on the belt between two seats.

Step 2.  Break the bones of their hands.

Step 3.  Acquire more belts, belt them around the torso as low as possible around the seat-back.

Granted, Step 2 might leave some a bit squeamish, but better than rapid unscheduled disassembly of the aircraft in-flight.


Easiest way is to just force them into a seat and recline the seat in front of them.  Can't move.
 
MoparPower
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TheAlgebraist: TWX: I used to fly a lot and was actually on my way to Europe when the underwear bomber attempted to do this thing, so I've given a fair bit of thought to restraining a would-be bomber or hijacker, once they've been initially subdued.

Step 1.  Take off your belt, slip the belt through the clasp, place the belt around the person's neck as they're sitting in the seat in front of you, and pull back on the belt between two seats.

Step 2.  Break the bones of their hands.

Step 3.  Acquire more belts, belt them around the torso as low as possible around the seat-back.

Granted, Step 2 might leave some a bit squeamish, but better than rapid unscheduled disassembly of the aircraft in-flight.

Look I don't want to sound like a glove manufacturer here, but couldn't you just belt his forearms to his thighs instead of going around breaking people's hands?


Well you are no fun.
 
TWX
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Sgt. Expendable: Step 2 is really not necessary. Once they're subdued it's not really doing anything useful since everybody on the plane is now on alert.


In TFA the man got away from those that were holding him.  Additionally one does not know what else the person might have on themselves or may have onboard.  Do not give them an opportunity to demonstrate such.

TheAlgebraist: Look I don't want to sound like a glove manufacturer here, but couldn't you just belt his forearms to his thighs instead of going around breaking people's hands?


Are you going to trust that he's not going to manage to get himself free?

Comic Book Guy: How do you propose to break the bones in a person's hand?


gameshowhost: Lots of stomping.


Place the subject's hand on the armrest where the carpal bones are hanging off of the end of said armrest, then bring a piece of hard-sided, heavy carry-on luggage down hard upon said carpals.
 
MBooda
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Storming the cockpit? What is it?
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If a guy rushes the cockpit, you take that motherfarker down no matter what he's mumbling.
 
TWX
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

God's Hobo Penis: Sgt. Expendable: TWX: I used to fly a lot and was actually on my way to Europe when the underwear bomber attempted to do this thing, so I've given a fair bit of thought to restraining a would-be bomber or hijacker, once they've been initially subdued.

Step 1.  Take off your belt, slip the belt through the clasp, place the belt around the person's neck as they're sitting in the seat in front of you, and pull back on the belt between two seats.

Step 2.  Break the bones of their hands.

Step 3.  Acquire more belts, belt them around the torso as low as possible around the seat-back.

Granted, Step 2 might leave some a bit squeamish, but better than rapid unscheduled disassembly of the aircraft in-flight.

Step 2 is really not necessary. Once they're subdued it's not really doing anything useful since everybody on the plane is now on alert.

Well you are no fun.


MoparPower: TheAlgebraist: TWX: I used to fly a lot and was actually on my way to Europe when the underwear bomber attempted to do this thing, so I've given a fair bit of thought to restraining a would-be bomber or hijacker, once they've been initially subdued.

Step 1.  Take off your belt, slip the belt through the clasp, place the belt around the person's neck as they're sitting in the seat in front of you, and pull back on the belt between two seats.

Step 2.  Break the bones of their hands.

Step 3.  Acquire more belts, belt them around the torso as low as possible around the seat-back.

Granted, Step 2 might leave some a bit squeamish, but better than rapid unscheduled disassembly of the aircraft in-flight.

Look I don't want to sound like a glove manufacturer here, but couldn't you just belt his forearms to his thighs instead of going around breaking people's hands?

Well you are no fun.


Teehee
 
TWX
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MBooda: Storming the cockpit? What is it?


A porn parody of some sort?
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: GODDAMNED AUTOPLAY AUDIO!

Some of us are at work!

The first thing I do when I fire up the laptop at work is hit the audio mute botton.


Yeah, I need the audible notifications for email and text messages.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: FrancoFile: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: GODDAMNED AUTOPLAY AUDIO!

Some of us are at work!

The first thing I do when I fire up the laptop at work is hit the audio mute botton.

Yeah, I need the audible notifications for email and text messages.


Really?  I hate those things.  I just make sure that the full tabs or taskbar icons are visible, so I can see if the attention marker shows up or the unread messages # changes.  And nobody needs 10-second email responses; that's not what email is for.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Comic Book Guy: TWX: I used to fly a lot and was actually on my way to Europe when the underwear bomber attempted to do this thing, so I've given a fair bit of thought to restraining a would-be bomber or hijacker, once they've been initially subdued.

Step 1.  Take off your belt, slip the belt through the clasp, place the belt around the person's neck as they're sitting in the seat in front of you, and pull back on the belt between two seats.

Step 2.  Break the bones of their hands.

Step 3.  Acquire more belts, belt them around the torso as low as possible around the seat-back.

Granted, Step 2 might leave some a bit squeamish, but better than rapid unscheduled disassembly of the aircraft in-flight.

How do you propose to break the bones in a person's hand?


Fire extenguisher
 
TWX
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Comic Book Guy: TWX: I used to fly a lot and was actually on my way to Europe when the underwear bomber attempted to do this thing, so I've given a fair bit of thought to restraining a would-be bomber or hijacker, once they've been initially subdued.

Step 1.  Take off your belt, slip the belt through the clasp, place the belt around the person's neck as they're sitting in the seat in front of you, and pull back on the belt between two seats.

Step 2.  Break the bones of their hands.

Step 3.  Acquire more belts, belt them around the torso as low as possible around the seat-back.

Granted, Step 2 might leave some a bit squeamish, but better than rapid unscheduled disassembly of the aircraft in-flight.

How do you propose to break the bones in a person's hand?

Fire extenguisher


That works too.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Protip: don't mumble about god anywhere. Ever.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Comic Book Guy: TWX: I used to fly a lot and was actually on my way to Europe when the underwear bomber attempted to do this thing, so I've given a fair bit of thought to restraining a would-be bomber or hijacker, once they've been initially subdued.

Step 1.  Take off your belt, slip the belt through the clasp, place the belt around the person's neck as they're sitting in the seat in front of you, and pull back on the belt between two seats.

Step 2.  Break the bones of their hands.

Step 3.  Acquire more belts, belt them around the torso as low as possible around the seat-back.

Granted, Step 2 might leave some a bit squeamish, but better than rapid unscheduled disassembly of the aircraft in-flight.

How do you propose to break the bones in a person's hand?

Fire extenguisher


Or water carafe.  Or hard-sided briefcase.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: GODDAMNED AUTOPLAY AUDIO!

Some of us are at work!


STFU-GBTW!

/obligatory
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TWX: Are you going to trust that he's not going to manage to get himself free?


As much as you are trusting that he's not really really good at some kick/elbow/bite centred martial arts.  Or that he's not super-strong enough to bust his way out of a dozen belts.

I mean, in either scenario I doubt anyone is wrestling the guy to the ground, belting him to a chair, and then just taking a nap.
 
JamesSirBensonMum
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Test his faith. Throw him out of the plane.


You can't open the aircraft door while the plane is in-flight.

Besides, you don't want the opportunity for others to say that the subject's faith simply wasn't strong enough.  Instead you want the subject treated like the criminal he is, where his decades in prison will serve to prove to him just how wrong he was.
 
TWX
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TheAlgebraist: TWX: Are you going to trust that he's not going to manage to get himself free?

As much as you are trusting that he's not really really good at some kick/elbow/bite centred martial arts.  Or that he's not super-strong enough to bust his way out of a dozen belts.

I mean, in either scenario I doubt anyone is wrestling the guy to the ground, belting him to a chair, and then just taking a nap.


And breaking his hands would probably go a long way to ensuring that no matter how powerful, skilled, cunning, or calculating he is, he would be unable to take further actions.
 
adj_m
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"He ran toward the cockpit yelling 'God is real,' or something close to that,"


Yeaah, put that on the short list of things you really don't want to hear someone yell on a plane, bus, tandem bicycle, or while carrying a hot beverage.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TWX: And breaking his hands would probably go a long way to ensuring that no matter how powerful, skilled, cunning, or calculating he is, he would be unable to take further actions.


Sounds like the half-measures of a person not willing to break the hijacker's hands, arms, legs, thighs, spirit, credit rating and heart, then kill the guy, then go round and toss his kids into a woodchipper.

But, hey, it's not my neck....
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Some people cannot handle a visit to Miami.
 
1funguy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
gameshowhost
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TWX: gameshowhost: Lots of stomping.


Place the subject's hand on the armrest where the carpal bones are hanging off of the end of said armrest, then bring a piece of hard-sided, heavy carry-on luggage down hard upon said carpals.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
humanshrapnel
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: stuffy: People little jumpy these days.

need to look like Scott


cdn-static.denofgeek.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TheAlgebraist: TWX: And breaking his hands would probably go a long way to ensuring that no matter how powerful, skilled, cunning, or calculating he is, he would be unable to take further actions.

Sounds like the half-measures of a person not willing to break the hijacker's hands, arms, legs, thighs, spirit, credit rating and heart, then kill the guy, then go round and toss his kids into a woodchipper.

But, hey, it's not my neck....


You only need to go so far as to stop him and ensure that he remains stopped.  If killing him isn't necessary, and if further violence isn't necessary, then you refrain from that.  You commit your violence dispassionately and for real reason, not out of emotion or vengeance.

I chose the hands in particular because they will heal if the subject receives proper medical treatment.  Want him to be able-bodied again before trial.
 
Report