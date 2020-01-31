 Skip to content
(Bleeping Computer)   Fear of the Corona virus is now infecting your computer   (bleepingcomputer.com) divider line
chawco
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So far, there has been exactly two cases of this in Toronto, but there certainly are a lot of face masks out there. My kid's school is sending us updates.

As a society, there's nothing we seem to like better than to be scared of something.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Back in the day I was the lead guy for finding and cleaning up malware.  When I first started in 98 only a handful of machines had AV software on them, if  you can imagine that.

If you want a life of hell along with job security, volunteer to manage antivirus solutions for your company.  Good luck getting rid of that sticky bomb even if you change roles, lol.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I came down with the coronavirus on Monday evening and missed three days of work. I am now back at the office because anymore missed time would require a doctor's note. Eff all that.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
WHAT ARE PEOPLE DOING WITH THEIR COMPUTERS?

Oh, in Japan? Never mind.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Two weeks ago my boss's husband was sick.  A week ago my boss started getting sick.  Two days ago, my boss went to the doctor again because it developed into ear infection as well and a coworker was at work with chills.  I tried to stay as far away from all of them as much as I could.

Today, I woke up with a sore throat.  Joy.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
As long as the beer is still safe.

Seriously though...  Are viruses even a thing anymore?  I mean, like compared to the old days.

Back in the early days of Windows, viruses would attach themselves to the end of EXE or COM files, and when people executed them, they would immediately infect all other EXEs and COMs they could find. And that isn't all they did. They would usually totally wreck the files in the system rendering the system unusable. And that seemed to be the only point... To vandalize people's machines...

Back when people used to trade files around on floppy discs this was a real problem. And it is how the term "virus" came about. Because they really did act that way. That was how they spread.

What we have now is MalWare (Malicious software). And while many of those things can be hugely problematic, they don't work like the old viruses at all. They are most commonly spread by emails, and users not paying attention to stuff they download from evil web sites. And the reason that many of these pieces of software exist is to make money. They turn your machine into an email zombie, or mine bitcoin, or encrypt the file system and hold it for ransom.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: [Fark user image image 850x556]


I love Corona-Chan!

/I could go for a bowl of bat soup
 
PunGent
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
FTA  "the spam emails - camouflaged as official notifications from disability welfare service provider and public health centers"

You know, sometimes it's a struggle to maintain my opposition to the death penalty...
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Report