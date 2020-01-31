 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Florida Man mistakenly pumps gas onto the deck of his boat, potentially leading to a fiery good time   (local21news.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Works every time.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The gas flowed from the fishing pole hole and onto the deck

$60 worth of gasoline

This is not a small mistake.
 
PunGent
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FTA  "The 31-year-old man realized his mistake and quit pumping.  As he tried to clean up the mess, the gasoline began leaking from the boat onto the ground at the 7-Eleven store. He told personnel and then called the fire department's non-emergency number, Jachles said."

I expect MUCH less sensible behavior from Florida Man upon discovering his error.  Fark, I am disappoint.
 
zez
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Was he borrowing the boat? How can you screw up that bad?
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Again? We just had this thread.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Back in the 80s I worked at a couple of service stations in Florida and the only thing that surprises me is he didn't just drive off.

Still not as dumb as the woman that topped off her radiator with water, and by radiator I mean oil fill.

Not nearly as dumb as the guy who came in asking why his 78 Impala would be leaking coolant from behind the rear tire.  "Ya got a jug of coolant in the trunk?"  "Oh yeah, I didn't even think to look in there."

You see a looooot of dumb people at gas stations.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Seems like every morning, Fark starts with a repeat

https://www.fark.com/comments/1069366​2​/Floridaman-donates-$6000-of-gas-to-Fi​re-Dept#new
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
First time boating almost leads to last time boating.
 
