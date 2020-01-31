 Skip to content
NYC decides to fix the always congested BQE by removing one lane of traffic in each direction
blatz514
31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu
28 minutes ago  
The legacy of Robert Moses will remain with New York for the foreseeable future.
 
King Something
28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
28 minutes ago  
Key sentence: "...a key stretch of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, which is rapidly falling apart under the weight of 153,000 vehicles a day, more than three times what it was built to handle."

In any case, the BQE has been historically congested because of the construction that had been happening on there for most of the 20+ years I've lived here, so if they can actually fix key structural problems, that might actually improve things.

// most people have just assumed that it's been some giveaway to some construction firms and/or unions.
 
LineNoise
27 minutes ago  
Its a crappy link...better info here...

https://brooklyneagle.com/articles/20​1​9/04/03/new-bqe-report-says-slash-lane​s-narrow-highway/

The reasoning is that they need to do serious work on the highway as is, that is going to disrupt traffic substantially, so when complete, why open it back up to 3 lanes? Part of the problem is how the BQE is fed and feeds other highways, so removing a lane may actually be beneficial to the bigger picture, especially when you account for things like congestion pricing, etc.
 
cyberspacedout
26 minutes ago  
It should work. I predict that the closed lanes will no longer be congested.
 
Cdr.Murdock
26 minutes ago  
It's NYC.

Take public transportation.

Besides, I thought Bloomberg fixed NYC.  At least that's what I got from seeing his commercials on TV morning, noon, and night.

I'll send Bernie money before I vote for Bloomberg.....
 
Geotpf
26 minutes ago  
One way to encourage people to take public transit is to close all the roads.  Instead of making public transit better, make driving worse!  I'm sure that will be popular with voters and have absolutely no effect to the economy.
 
Grumpy Cat
23 minutes ago  
Please tell me that this is a jokey Backward Day announcement.
 
Jeebus Saves
19 minutes ago  

Geotpf: One way to encourage people to take public transit is to close all the roads.


Ah yes, the SimCity congestion plan.  The public loves that one!
 
LineNoise
18 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: It's NYC.

Take public transportation.

Besides, I thought Bloomberg fixed NYC.  At least that's what I got from seeing his commercials on TV morning, noon, and night.

I'll send Bernie money before I vote for Bloomberg.....


So i'll go into manhattan about once a week for a meeting. While i can take mass transit, and it is pretty convenient, if i want to go to say, the grand central area for a lunch meeting, it means leaving my house at 10am to get there comfortably by noon, and then assuming a 2 hour meeting, not getting back home until 4ish. And i'm someone who can just walk to the train. Total cost to me is about 20ish bucks for my train ticket and subway fare.

Now if i drive, and its before\after rush hour, i'm less than 30 minutes. Cost is about double that when you figure the toll on the bridge and parking, but without sounding like an ass, my time is worth more than 8 bucks an hour to both me and my company.

Not to mention if its really hot out, or raining, or really cold out, or whatever, its nicer to be in my car, when i can take a phone call, etc.

If i'm  going in for the day, yeah, mass transit all the way. but there are plenty of cases where driving makes sense.
 
brantgoose
17 minutes ago  
Potat-toe, pota-ta.

No, it was just a coincidence. It doesn't always work as a reply to a thread.
 
fat boy
17 minutes ago  

Geotpf: One way to encourage people to take public transit is to close all the roads.  Instead of making public transit better, make driving worse!  I'm sure that will be popular with voters and have absolutely no effect to the economy.


Welcome to Portland, OR.
 
jmr61
16 minutes ago  
What's going on in here guys?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
damageddude
10 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: It's NYC.

Take public transportation.


Problem is that many drivers on the expressway aren't going where public transit goes (which is mostly Manhattan aside from buses and the G train), many of them are just passing through. To get from NJ to Long Island, for example, there aren't many highway options: 1) Belt Parkway from SI (no trucks), 2) BQE (from either SI or GWB), 3) Grand Central (no trucks) and 4) Cross Bronx Expressway to the Whitestone or Throgs Neck.

But to show you bright this city is with planning. It has been known for decades that the stretch of the BQE they are talking about would need to be taken care of. At the same time there were docks alongside the BQE that were closing which would supply space for temporary lanes for a few years before being repurposed for a park. The city built the park first.
 
grimlock1972
7 minutes ago  
Yeah that's going to go over like a lead balloon.   I get their thinking i just don't think it's going top work well at least in the short term.
 
Grumpy Cat
4 minutes ago  

damageddude: Cdr.Murdock: It's NYC.

Take public transportation.

Problem is that many drivers on the expressway aren't going where public transit goes (which is mostly Manhattan aside from buses and the G train), many of them are just passing through. To get from NJ to Long Island, for example, there aren't many highway options: 1) Belt Parkway from SI (no trucks), 2) BQE (from either SI or GWB), 3) Grand Central (no trucks) and 4) Cross Bronx Expressway to the Whitestone or Throgs Neck.

But to show you bright this city is with planning. It has been known for decades that the stretch of the BQE they are talking about would need to be taken care of. At the same time there were docks alongside the BQE that were closing which would supply space for temporary lanes for a few years before being repurposed for a park. The city built the park first.


And, the best part of public transportation by the BQE? The G train has limited cars and they don't want to add more.
 
Someone Else's Alt
less than a minute ago  
In 1988 I watched a Caddy almost fall through a whole in the BQE near the Brooklyn Navy yard. I was following on my bike heading to LIC, a construction plate that was covering a massive whole must have shifted/moved too far and the Caddy fell in, stopped instantly from about 45mph and was stuck whole front end in the whole with the back end of the car about 4ft off the ground. Barely managed to get around it without dropping the bike.

/Glad to see nothing has changed in 30 years.
 
Report