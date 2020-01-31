 Skip to content
(Daily Star) Monkeys are being kept as children and taken for rides in supercars. Pray. For. Chico
28
    More: Weird, Primate, spider monkey, tiny primate, monkey vlogger, part of global band of monkey owners, minute clip, macaque monkeys, Monkeys  
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can't you set your monkey free? 
Always giving into it
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pray. For. Chico

The Man unavailable for comment.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

?!

Oh, that's right...  Different spelling.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Do you, Marge, take Homer, in richness and in poorness" --
poorness is underlined -- "in impotence and in potence, in quiet
solitude or blasting across the alkali flats in a jet-powered, monkey-
navigated"... [consults the notecards] ... and it goes on like this..."
 
Willis13
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Missed opportunity Subby
 
Willis13
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry subby;missed named captured under photo of Chico

In my head, all monkeys are named Mojo
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird????

You mean FARKIN' AWESOME!!!

Second purchase after the lottery hits is monkey butlers.
 
mrsleep [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
There are monkeys that live better lives than you do...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
While Trumpers treat children like monkeys and give them rides in Black Marias.
 
RidgeRacerZX6
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: Weird????

You mean FARKIN' AWESOME!!!

Second purchase after the lottery hits is monkey butlers.


Conquest of the Planet of the Apes (1972) Ape training part 5
Youtube hB7Lh0gwWDo
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Haven't you always wanted a monkey?

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Willis13: Sorry subby;missed named captured under photo of Chico

In my head, all monkeys are named Mojo


Mojo Jojo not like typing detected. And by that I mean that the typing is not like the typing of Mojo Jojo and that if Mojo Jojo typed this you would know that it was Mojo Jojo doing the typing.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's all fun and games until you discover your "child" is actually still a monkey, and it goes apeshiat and claws your eyes out. If you like taking care of an eternal toddler than will never stop wearing diapers, is pound for pound is five times stronger than a human, and likes throwing their own crap at you, go ahead, get the monkey.

/Monkeys: seriously bad pet choice
 
logieal [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
#FreeAnniesBoobs
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mrsleep: There are monkeys that live better lives than you do...


Reminds me of a famous Soviet-era Russian satirist, Mikhail Mikhaylovich Zoshchenko, who during the Great Russian War of Liberation from the Nazis, wrote a cute little story about a monkey that escapes from a zoo and is so harassed and scared in the human world it goes back to its safe, warm cage.  Sharp-eyed critics interpreted this simple and obvious little parable as anti-Soviet propaganda and came down on the author, who was sent to Siberia to cool his heels.

Uncle Joe! Uncle Joe! Where's Hunter biding?

Now with more Big Brother is Great, Big Brother is Good! Big Brother is Our Saviour and the Second Coming of Lord Jebus!

He who wrestles with dragons becomes a dragon. -- Nietzsche
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Haven't you always wanted a monkey?

[i.imgflip.com image 474x246]


No fancy ketchups for me, boys, although I wouldn't mind some fancy ketchup chips.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And then get abandoned when they become horrible adult monkeys.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If I had a cat, I would name it Zoshchenko, and if it were Eric the Monkey, I would name it Eric Trump. No, Two Scoops.

If it were a filthy orange orangutang, I would name it Donald Senior, especially if it had the cheek pads of the Alpha Male Orang, and the taxpayer dollar-padded bum of the Alpha Male Impeachable.

I guess what I am saying is I am a bit old for Mojo, but a bit young for Eric the Half a Bee, having been about eight or ten when Monty Python first aired in Canada and my Mother said I couldn't watch it, although, of course we did whenever possible.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Marcos P: And then get abandoned when they become horrible adult monkeys.


The sewers and abandoned subways of New York City are full of colonies of abandoned apes, learning to tawk like New Yawkahs.

No, wait. Those are abandoned humans. The apes live on the West side of the Park with the movie stars and super-rich.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
When they learn to talk like humans, they will spread out over the continent and helloooooooo, Nurse! welcome to the Planet of the Apes.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

brantgoose: If I had a cat, I would name it Zoshchenko, and if it were Eric the Monkey, I would name it Eric Trump. No, Two Scoops.

If it were a filthy orange orangutang, I would name it Donald Senior, especially if it had the cheek pads of the Alpha Male Orang, and the taxpayer dollar-padded bum of the Alpha Male Impeachable.

I guess what I am saying is I am a bit old for Mojo, but a bit young for Eric the Half a Bee, having been about eight or ten when Monty Python first aired in Canada and my Mother said I couldn't watch it, although, of course we did whenever possible.


Filthy!?!?
How dare you!
Wild Orangutans Learn to Wash with Soap
Youtube bzx5zBNz_9A

Heyoooo
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RidgeRacerZX6: IamTomJoad: Weird????

You mean FARKIN' AWESOME!!!

Second purchase after the lottery hits is monkey butlers.

[YouTube video: Conquest of the Planet of the Apes (1972) Ape training part 5]


Exactly.

"It was the best of times, it was the blurst of times."
 
Marcos P
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Marcos P: And then get abandoned when they become horrible adult monkeys.

The sewers and abandoned subways of New York City are full of colonies of abandoned apes, learning to tawk like New Yawkahs.

No, wait. Those are abandoned humans. The apes live on the West side of the Park with the movie stars and super-rich.


I would love to hang out with a Gibbon. I want to give it a tiny hat and hold it's hand.

Adorable Ape Shares A Fascinating Relationship With Humans | Wild India
Youtube qxQAB5C3Glo
 
inelegy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Amateurs!  Ask me about my cunnilingus chimp."
 
noevadeaux
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My grandfather had a monkey.  My mom had a monkey, so of course, I've had some monkeys in my lifetime.  My mother bought a monkey for me when I was four, from an ad in the back of a Better Homes & Gardens magazine.  It was $19.95 plus shipping.  The ad showed a little squirrel monkey sitting in a teacup.  The order had to be placed via US Mail, so it took a while for the monkey to get here.  We had to drive to the bus station in Dallas to pick it up.  We purchased a Ken doll sweater for it while we were there.  It was an orange and white v-neck with long sleeves.  He could open a little bottle to get a treat.  He played catch with me - we tossed a little red jack ball.  We just let him run wild inside and out.  He would use the top of our piano as a toilet.

We decided we needed another monkey so my mother bought a Capuchin.  Time passed and it didn't arrive.  The company said they would ship another one.  Well, of course, we ended up getting two monkeys.  They would rip the curtains down, chew them up and throw spitballs at me.  They were bigger than the squirrel monkey and I was afraid of them.  She ended up giving them away.

I was given another squirrel monkey when I was eleven.  He had an affair with my Siamese cat.  They ran away together and I never saw him again.  He would poop all over me if he got excited, which was pretty much all the time.

My mother bought a breeding pair of Rhesus monkeys.  The pair came with another Rhesus, a grandma monkey.  When the pair had their first baby, I was chosen to take it away from the mother.  I dressed in thick clothing and heavy gloves and eventually got the baby.  My mother bottle fed the baby.  His name was Tyler.  One day, the father monkey, Sam, grabbed my prescription sunglasses off my face.  I got a little too close to his cage and he reached right through and got them.  He put them on his face and looked at me in a strange manner, twisting his head all around, then ripped them off, bit them and bashed them up.  The "new" eventually wore off and Mom gave the monkeys to a nearby zoo.
 
Cerebral Infarktion
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Off topic, but I figured I was going to too many bars when I realized I knew three different guys named Chico.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A pet that requires the constant attention and care of a small child is not a very good pet.
 
