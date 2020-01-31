 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Hey world guess what concerning the deadly Coronavirus? Patient Zero is A-OK and chilling out now according to China, who have just paraded him before the cameras. Now go back your daily apocalyptic lives   (thesun.ie) divider line
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Is English not your first language submitter?
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
For whatever reason, Murdoch's papers have been eager to dismiss nCoV. One of my Facebook friends shared one where the reporter was like "lol this doctor was wearing a surgical mask during my interview with him and nobody else was around. Overblown??" Basically totally not understanding the point of surgical masks and not exposing others to something you might be carrying.

Don't get me wrong, I hope they're right, and would like bigger n-equals values to show as such, but if they're wrong I'd also love someone publicly shame and ridicule everyone involved for being the people shouting "just someone smoking; everything's fine" in the middle of a theater on fire.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So he's the cow farker? Or he used raw bat soup as lube or fellated a pig? I wouldn't want that kind of fame.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
See?  He fine!  You go back to work!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yeah. The Sun. If they said it's okay, I'm stocking up on canned food and shotguns.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Seems familiar.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Meanwhile a short distance away, a garbage truck is being buried whole because of its contents...
 
spambot collective
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
having seen that, I'd say NOW it's time to start panicking
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Why, here he is now living the good life in sunny Hawaii!

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Like Whitman, Price and Haddad...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Was the soup worth it?
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Welp, another crisis averted. Back to your bat soups everyone!
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: Was the soup worth it?


He's didn't die.  What's the problem?  And the soup was delicious!
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

koder: For whatever reason, Murdoch's papers have been eager to dismiss nCoV. One of my Facebook friends shared one where the reporter was like "lol this doctor was wearing a surgical mask during my interview with him and nobody else was around. Overblown??" Basically totally not understanding the point of surgical masks and not exposing others to something you might be carrying.

Don't get me wrong, I hope they're right, and would like bigger n-equals values to show as such, but if they're wrong I'd also love someone publicly shame and ridicule everyone involved for being the people shouting "just someone smoking; everything's fine" in the middle of a theater on fire.


We have a bunch just like that here on fark too.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

koder: For whatever reason, Murdoch's papers have been eager to dismiss nCoV. One of my Facebook friends shared one where the reporter was like "lol this doctor was wearing a surgical mask during my interview with him and nobody else was around. Overblown??" Basically totally not understanding the point of surgical masks and not exposing others to something you might be carrying.

Don't get me wrong, I hope they're right, and would like bigger n-equals values to show as such, but if they're wrong I'd also love someone publicly shame and ridicule everyone involved for being the people shouting "just someone smoking; everything's fine" in the middle of a theater on fire.


Maybe the media isn't hyping this so badly because they assume we are all going to die from WW III that the media was hyping a few weeks ago.
 
PunGent
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"First to recover" /= "patient zero".
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So, he died... fantastic
 
bhcompy [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

koder: For whatever reason, Murdoch's papers have been eager to dismiss nCoV.


Because Murdoch is heavily invested in China and in countries that are dependent on Chinese trade, and this has hurt those markets.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

koder: For whatever reason, Murdoch's papers have been eager to dismiss nCoV. One of my Facebook friends shared one where the reporter was like "lol this doctor was wearing a surgical mask during my interview with him and nobody else was around. Overblown??" Basically totally not understanding the point of surgical masks and not exposing others to something you might be carrying.

Don't get me wrong, I hope they're right, and would like bigger n-equals values to show as such, but if they're wrong I'd also love someone publicly shame and ridicule everyone involved for being the people shouting "just someone smoking; everything's fine" in the middle of a theater on fire.


It's currently not affecting the Anglo world, so they are fine with it running wild elsewhere.
 
AllyOop
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Drtfa
a.abcnews.go.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh yeah if there's one thing I trust more than the red Chinese government it's the farkin Sun.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wasn't the Sun TWO DAYS ago going "BODIES BEING BURNT IN THE STREETS! PEOPLE DROPPING DEAD LEFT AND RIGHT IN PUBLIC PLACES!"?
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Just read an interview with a reporter currently wandering around the quarantined zones.
When he wasn't grabbed by local police officers who took his phone and cleaned up any photos or forced to have his temperature taken in checkpoints, he talked to locals and all of them say basically the same thing: the government is desperate to hide the number of infected which is more like hundreds of thousands and the number of dead people is in the thousands. Many are turned away by hospitals, forced to return and die at home where they wouldn't be counted as casualties.
 
gar1013
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
media-cdn.tripadvisor.comView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TappingTheVein: Just read an interview with a reporter currently wandering around the quarantined zones.
When he wasn't grabbed by local police officers who took his phone and cleaned up any photos or forced to have his temperature taken in checkpoints, he talked to locals and all of them say basically the same thing: the government is desperate to hide the number of infected which is more like hundreds of thousands and the number of dead people is in the thousands. Many are turned away by hospitals, forced to return and die at home where they wouldn't be counted as casualties.


"Hospital is full. The carcass out front should have told ya"
 
