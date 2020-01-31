 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News.com.au)   Britain's most hated woman unwittingly experiences platinum level trolling   (news.com.au) divider line
52
    More: Amusing, Awards, Award, Donald Trump, Twitter, Ivana Trump, fake award, notorious prankster Josh Pieters, Katie Hopkins  
•       •       •

3104 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jan 2020 at 9:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



52 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mocking those less fortunate than yourself, especially where their deficits are intelligence, intellect or knowledge, teaches them nothing.  Yeah, welcome to Fark.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She lacks the warmth and depth for that award.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I am not used to receiving awards, it is strange, and it's strange to hear nice things being said about yourself," Hopkins said in her acceptance speech.

"Normally it is an incoming deluge of fireballs coming my way."

She then went on to criticise Muslims, epileptics, and autistic people, and drink wine from her trophy.

Even the most evil people are 1% good.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the award presented on a Tuesday?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That cunning stunt would earn him a timeout here. Welcome to fark, biatches.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Urmuf Hamer: Mocking those less fortunate than yourself, especially where their deficits are intelligence, intellect or knowledge, teaches them nothing.  Yeah, welcome to Fark.


Yes, but Katie Hopkins isn't ignorant or stupid, she's evil and proud of it. She outright revels in being both loved by the loathsome and loathed by everyone else, and she's made a living off it.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: She lacks the warmth and depth for that award.


Also, she seems rather fragile.  I have it on good authority that those things can take a pounding.


With that said, I almost felt sorry for her when she outright said it was rare to hear nice things and started to feel bad.  But then she apparently took the opportunity to slur every possible group she could think of, so...I got over it.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never heard of her.
Over here, she would just be like every other Republican.
She would have to be young and probably blonde to get her own show.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She is reTweeted by Donald Trump. Say no more, say no more.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valiente
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's unknown outside of Airstrip One.
Inside, she's known as a coont.
 
Trail of BABYMETAL DEATH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Outspoken"  fark right off with that shiat.
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was she even aware that Prague isn't in South Africa?  Or ask why an organisation supposedly based in Cape Town was giving her an award somewhere other than Cape Town?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: I never heard of her.
Over here, she would just be like every other Republican.
She would have to be young and probably blonde to get her own show.


Young pretty and blonde still isn't a sure fire thing anymore

Just ask that Kent State girl who is so unimportant I don't know her name
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is this not Madonna? Disappoint.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: She is reTweeted by Donald Trump. Say no more, say no more.


That's where I was. A little disappointed they told us all about the prankster and stunt before telling us about her...then, :"Ah....I get it now." Bravo!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's completely oblivious to what was being projected on the screen behind her in the video linked in TFA
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
namegoeshere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Britain's most hated woman was that Chav chickie who got the big boobs on the NHS?

Turns out the surgery was corrective and that's why it was paid for. It only became a thing because the British Tabloid Media latched on and distorted the facts and she was stupid enough to go with it for her fifteen minutes.
 
d23 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah... self importance.  So eager to have that self importance validated that she didn't bother to question anything.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel bad for her and would like to raise her spirits. I have awarded her the Terrific Woman And Thinker prize. Congratulations. I'll also nominate her for the Being an Intellectual Transformative Christlike Hero award too.
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: Was the award presented on a Tuesday?


I believe so. The text message he sent her a week earlier read "See you next Tuesday."
 
Lady J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: She lacks the warmth and depth for that award.

Also, she seems rather fragile.  I have it on good authority that those things can take a pounding.


With that said, I almost felt sorry for her when she outright said it was rare to hear nice things and started to feel bad.  But then she apparently took the opportunity to slur every possible group she could think of, so...I got over it.


The Guardian interviewed her, and it was... illuminating. She is a product of her upbringing. I *almost* feel sorry for her.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Begoggle: I never heard of her.
Over here, she would just be like every other Republican.
She would have to be young and probably blonde to get her own show.

Young pretty and blonde still isn't a sure fire thing anymore

Just ask that Kent State girl who is so unimportant I don't know her name


Fark user imageView Full Size


she shiat her pants at a party and this meme always makes me smile
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: I thought Britain's most hated woman was that Chav chickie who got the big boobs on the NHS?

Turns out the surgery was corrective and that's why it was paid for. It only became a thing because the British Tabloid Media latched on and distorted the facts and she was stupid enough to go with it for her fifteen minutes.


Meghan Markle had a boob job? Who knew?
 
Lady J
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
The nice thing about Katie Hopkins is shes *so* awful, she even got fired from the Mail, and had to sell her house to pay someone she lost to in court.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: I thought Britain's most hated woman was that Chav chickie who got the big boobs on the NHS?

Turns out the surgery was corrective and that's why it was paid for. It only became a thing because the British Tabloid Media latched on and distorted the facts and she was stupid enough to go with it for her fifteen minutes.


Yes well, I am not sure Fark guidelines allow you to post something like that without including pictures, that was very rude.

/good day, sir
//I said good day!
 
LewDux
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

probesport: How is this not Madonna? Disappoint.


And now we know what probesport's dreams are about
 
TWX
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: She lacks the warmth and depth for that award.


I think you're confusing the word starting with "C" and spelled similar to "Aunt" with the word starting with "P" and spelled similar to "Fussy."

One requires warmth and depth, one is cold and harsh.
 
d23 [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Lady J: The nice thing about Katie Hopkins is shes *so* awful, she even got fired from the Mail, and had to sell her house to pay someone she lost to in court.


Is hatred of epileptics really a thing?  Jesus Christ... let's start right wing hatred of people with cancer next.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
."Without being able to say what we think, without being able to mock people, without being able to attack people, we are not free," Pieters said when introducing Hopkins - who nodded in agreement...

Well, that's awful of her

She then went on to criticise Muslims, epileptics, and autistic people, and drink wine from her trophy.

Holy crap WTF!

/ Though drinking from the trophy is sporting, I'm OK with that
 
TWX
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jaytkay: ."Without being able to say what we think, without being able to mock people, without being able to attack people, we are not free," Pieters said when introducing Hopkins - who nodded in agreement...

Well, that's awful of her

She then went on to criticise Muslims, epileptics, and autistic people, and drink wine from her trophy.

Holy crap WTF!

/ Though drinking from the trophy is sporting, I'm OK with that


Little did she know it was soldered together with lead.
 
d23 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TWX: jaytkay: ."Without being able to say what we think, without being able to mock people, without being able to attack people, we are not free," Pieters said when introducing Hopkins - who nodded in agreement...

Well, that's awful of her

She then went on to criticise Muslims, epileptics, and autistic people, and drink wine from her trophy.

Holy crap WTF!

/ Though drinking from the trophy is sporting, I'm OK with that

Little did she know it was soldered together with lead.


I think the lead poisoning has already taken hold with this one.
 
Turgid Goulash
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: With that said, I almost felt sorry for her when she outright said it was rare to hear nice things and started to feel bad.  But then she apparently took the opportunity to slur every possible group she could think of, so...I got over it.


Why would you feel bad?  If a person finds themselves in a situation where it is rare for them to ever hear anything nice said about them, they most likely made it so by being a colossal piece of sh*t consistently.

/have never heard of this woman before today
//if you are the "most hated" person anywhere, you had it coming.
///looking at you, casey anthony.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

d23: Jesus Christ... let's start right wing hatred of people with cancer next.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

d23: Is hatred of epileptics really a thing?  Jesus Christ... let's start right wing hatred of people with cancer next.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/ It wasn't epilepsy but close enough
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
No. Katie Hopkins deserves to be at least one of the most hated women in Britain. She is not.

In reality, she is wildly popular in Brexitstan. The decision to suspend her Twitter account was assuredly not made there.

The most hated woman (now formerly) in Britain is, sad to say, Meghan Markle, for the heinous crime of making an honest and decent man out of Prince Harry.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

thismomentinblackhistory: "I am not used to receiving awards, it is strange, and it's strange to hear nice things being said about yourself," Hopkins said in her acceptance speech.

"Normally it is an incoming deluge of fireballs coming my way."

She then went on to criticise Muslims, epileptics, and autistic people, and drink wine from her trophy.

Even the most evil people are 1% good.


Hitler liked dogs.
He also rid the world of Hitler. I'd give him 2%.
 
TWX
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Gubbo: Begoggle: I never heard of her.
Over here, she would just be like every other Republican.
She would have to be young and probably blonde to get her own show.

Young pretty and blonde still isn't a sure fire thing anymore

Just ask that Kent State girl who is so unimportant I don't know her name

[Fark user image 850x525]

she shiat her pants at a party and this meme always makes me smile


I had no idea what you're specifically talking about so I looked it up and found this article:

Did Kaitlin Bennett Poop Her Pants? Rumors Are Swirling About the "Kent State Gun Girl" by Michelle Stein

And this gem from that article, "Whether or not it's true, once word started spreading, it stuck."

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Eravior: jtown: Was the award presented on a Tuesday?

I believe so. The text message he sent her a week earlier read "See you next Tuesday."


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TWX: "Whether or not it's true, once word started spreading, it stuck."


Fark user imageView Full Size


could happen to a nicer red-hat attention whore
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Can we dig up the desiccated corpse of Phyllis Schlafly and give her that award too?
 
GungFu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pista: She's completely oblivious to what was being projected on the screen behind her in the video linked in TFA
[Fark user image 850x471]



In Scotland, it's also a term of affection. Us Scottish cants use it all the time in our speech. Dinnae get ya knickers in twist, ya buncha cants.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Popularity is now based on how many followers you have.
I have zero followers.
Business as usual! :)
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: TWX: "Whether or not it's true, once word started spreading, it stuck."

[Fark user image image 850x566]

could happen to a nicer red-hat attention whore


I can see what that face will look like in 20 years. Yikes.
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I remember when Katie Hopkins published an "expose" in the Daily Mail of the immigrant, sharia-ruled no-go zones in Stockholm, Sweden, where the authorities and non-Muslims fear to venture.

She described her visits to a fire station and a police station.  In these no-go zones. Ruled by sharia.  Where the authorities and non-Muslims fear to venture.  And then she visited an interfaith event for Christians, Muslims, and Jews at a local church.  In these no-go zones. Ruled by sharia.  Where the authorities and non-Muslims fear to venture.

Then she described how she walked up to a group of young immigrant men and yelled at them   Then they yelled back at her and walked away.  In these no-go zones. Ruled by sharia.  Where the authorities and non-Muslims fear to venture.
 
d23 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Can we dig up the desiccated corpse of Phyllis Schlafly and give her that award too?


and next year it should go to dead Mary Whitehouse.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If it's unwittingly, isn't it a failed troll? Successful prank, certainly, but troll? I say thee nay.
 
bawsoot
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GungFu: Pista: She's completely oblivious to what was being projected on the screen behind her in the video linked in TFA
[Fark user image 850x471]


In Scotland, it's also a term of affection. Us Scottish cants use it all the time in our speech. Dinnae get ya knickers in twist, ya buncha cants.


"He called me a c@nt!"
"No, he said ye were a good c@nt." - Frankie Boyle

Like the difference between something being 'bollocks' and being 'the dogs bollocks'.

Hopkins would be the former in both examples. A septic, spiteful, bollocks-spouting c@nt.
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report