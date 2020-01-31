 Skip to content
Apparently even lawyers can't work more than 24 hours in a day. Or at least bill for it, anyway
TWX
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Heh.  We had a vendor try this shiat on us.  They had one tech assigned to us, and we realized that their bill for one night's work was fourteen hours.  We asked if they were paying him overtime, they said no they weren't (and he definitely wasn't salaried) and we asked them how he could work fourteen hours in an eight hour shift.

They were trying to bill us some kind of book-rate for work done.  Trouble is, there is no book, and one budget was paying for moves/adds/changes instead of multiple departments or budgets.  Basically they should have billed for the time the tech spent working for us, wherever he had to go, not an hour for this job that took fifteen minutes, an hour for that job that took thirty minutes, etc.

This was the beginning of the end for that vendor.  And basically I've concluded that vendors, like politician, are like diapers.  They should be changed often, and for the same reason.
 
jtown
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
6 minute billing.

The minimum billing increment is 0.1 hours.  Spend 1 minute on the phone with a lawyer?  That's 0.1 hours or 6 minutes.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So, he's a criminal lawyer?
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wasn't this a major plot point in The Firm?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Even programmers can bill more than 24 hour days, so long as the clients from other states don't find out.

The way the clients find out is to compare notes with each other at national conventions, and discover than the same two guys are working just for them, full time, on just each individual project.   The hint is that nothing gets done for over a year.

CSB:  When asked about why nothing got done on a  multimillion dollar contract, I said, the only way you can tell if they're working, is to walk by their work place and peek in.  If it looks like they're working, they're probably working.   Within a week there were 10 new faces, a large room, and the two named programmers never appeared.  The contractor didn't pay them for three months.   The way to tell was to walk by the room and listen to them complain about not being paid.
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Been around awhile. Blue bloods have it down to an art.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I recall a scandal during construction of the Alaskan Pipeline where a bunch of workers were billing in excess of 180 hours per 168-hour week.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I like how TFA ventures into how the $45 per hour the lawyer makes is far too low. As if the lying lawyer would have been honest if he was making more in the first place, and he had no choice but to steal.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"...Lester would have had to work 21.5 hours every day (for 730 days in a row) to bill the 18.3 hours, leaving him a mere 2.5 hours per day to live the remainder of his "life."

See also:  a US Navy WESTPAC carrier deployment.

I served on an oiler out of Norfolk, and doing 6-on, 6-off watches really sucked.  You'd be lucky to get a straight 4 hours of sleep on any day.

For you non-military folks, being "off watch" is not the same as "not working".  Imagine being an elevator operator for 6 hours.  Then you spend the next 6 hours doing preventative maintenance on all of your elevator equipment, ordering spare parts, checking idle gear to make sure it will work, etc.  Then another 6 hours of operating the elevator.  In the last 6 hours, you'll have to get your clothes to the laundry, clean your workspaces, and any other "personal" stuff, including sleep.  You might also being assigned to the Fire Party one night a week, and there is a drill every evening.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Billing 1 hour minimums is a pretty standard thing to do across the board in many industries.  I'm not saying the 14 hours for whatever they did in 8 hours or less is right, there is no "book rate" in IT, it's not like known values for working on cars where you can access a literal book that states how long something should take, parts needed, and how much it should cost to fix.

It may only take 30 minutes to actually fix an issue in IT, but there was prep work and research that went into resolving said issue and I don't know a single MSP that doesn't have 1 hour minimums if you're on a break fix contract.  If you're on a monthly recurring support contract, unless something is out of the scope of said contract, it is not billable time because you're paying up front for any work.

https://www.techrepublic.com/blog/it-​c​onsultant/three-reasons-it-consultants​-require-minimum-service-fees/
 
