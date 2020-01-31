 Skip to content
Deep Contact
56 minutes ago  
Should also have badge for credit score, taking out garbage, helping Swedish bikini team apply lotions.
 
TelemonianAjax
54 minutes ago  
I had this idea about 8 years ago and rejected it out of hand as too stupid.  For all the badges that can be made, people above the age of 24 don't wear them on things.  As a home-based badge maker, I should know.

I hoped to combine it with some form of "Man Scouts" where grown men could get together to help each other learn things and do home repairs and stuff.  So this month we'll go to Tom's house and learn how to install a battery powered backup sump pump and then drink beers.  And next month we'll go to Jason's house to install Ethernet wiring and then drink beers.

So congratulations, Winks For Days.  You got a great piece of infotainment about your iron-on badge business placed on a clickbait site that got picked up by Fark.com.  Enjoy your $40 in sales bump.
 
The Irresponsible Captain
40 minutes ago  
This begs for a photoshop contest.
 
006andahalf
39 minutes ago  
The military does it, as did Exxon-Mobil under Rex Tillerson.
 
Electromax
36 minutes ago  
I like the design of them a lot actually. But 'walked the dog' and other daily stuff isn't as cool as learning a general skill or a certain volume e.g. '50 dog walks'.

I'd take a badge like that for knowing German and Spanish, can drive stick shift, running a 6 minute mile or whatever.  Not for doing laundry.
 
Chemlight Battery
35 minutes ago  

006andahalf: The military does it, as did Exxon-Mobil under Rex Tillerson.


So does Fark if you participate in the right threads.
 
RabbiSheepshanker
35 minutes ago  
CSB: My Hash mother kennel named me RabbiSheepshanker because I'm a Jewish Eagle Scout.

/CSB
// What were you thinking?
///Troop 14, San Francisco
 
Snapper Carr
30 minutes ago  
Goddammit, adult is not a verb.

Cut that shiat out.
 
RabbiSheepshanker
27 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Goddammit, adult is not a verb.

Cut that shiat out.


This guy Farks.
 
MagicChicken
26 minutes ago  
Excellent, a badge to denigrate someone.

"Aww, you took out the trash! Look at you. You're such a good boy! You've earned a badge"
"Martha, I'm 37 and I've been doing it for years. Screw it. I'm sleeping on the couch."
 
Xanlexian
24 minutes ago  

MagicChicken: Excellent, a badge to denigrate someone.

"Aww, you took out the trash! Look at you. You're such a good boy! You've earned a badge"
"Martha, I'm 37 and I've been doing it for years. Screw it. I'm sleeping on the couch."


Keep doing things that a normal person would normally do, by the end of the week you'll look like this:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
SecondaryControl
24 minutes ago  
The boy scouts are already on it
 
Nimbull
24 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: This begs for a photoshop contest.


Fark user imageView Full Size

You are a good Captain, enjoy your badge.
 
RabbiSheepshanker
23 minutes ago  

MagicChicken: Excellent, a badge to denigrate someone.

"Aww, you took out the trash! Look at you. You're such a good boy! You've earned a badge"
"Martha, I'm 37 and I've been doing it for years. Screw it. I'm sleeping on the couch."



I don't like country music, but I don't mean to denigrate those who do. And for the people who like country music, denigrate means 'put down'.
BobNew battery
 
RabbiSheepshanker
22 minutes ago  
Bob Newhart. Dammit.
 
Running Wild
21 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Goddammit, adult is not a verb.

Cut that shiat out.


But verbing weirds languange!
 
PawisBetlog
21 minutes ago  
Yes.  The answer is yes.  We spend money on fake farms and glittery "heroes".

Of course someone will find a way to monetize this.
 
big pig peaches
18 minutes ago  
I think the joke missed, because merit badges were never given for basic tasks. Boy scout Merit badges are given for actually gaining new skills and knowledge..

These are more like the patches all over my daughter's brownie sash which should all read "showed up".
 
millerthyme
14 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Goddammit, adult is not a verb.

Cut that shiat out.


Exactly.
Anyone that utters the word adulting or uses adult as a verb deserves a swift kick in the nuts!
 
ChrisDe
13 minutes ago  
We can do better than those, Fark.

Slept on the Wet Spot
Held in a Fart at the Movies
Punched a Mime
 
gregscott
9 minutes ago  
Flair.
 
TelemonianAjax
2 minutes ago  

Electromax: I like the design of them a lot actually. But 'walked the dog' and other daily stuff isn't as cool as learning a general skill or a certain volume e.g. '50 dog walks'.

I'd take a badge like that for knowing German and Spanish, can drive stick shift, running a 6 minute mile or whatever.  Not for doing laundry.


If you're serious, I can make those for you.
 
TelemonianAjax
1 minute ago  

MagicChicken: Excellent, a badge to denigrate someone.

"Aww, you took out the trash! Look at you. You're such a good boy! You've earned a badge"
"Martha, I'm 37 and I've been doing it for years. Screw it. I'm sleeping on the couch."


Your mother's name is Martha too!
 
1funguy
1 minute ago  
Watched impeachment
Kool aid extra sweet
Tolerated In Laws
 
