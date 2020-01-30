 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Do not fark with Minnie Mouse
    Mickey Mouse, Las Vegas Strip, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, viral video  
Calypsocookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
She learned it from him!
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Where was Smokey Joe?
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Goofy looked bemused, huh?

Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
World Star Hip Hop brought me here.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why do these people do it? I was watching a Times Square webcam the other night, and there were like four Elmos wandering around, trying to hug people that didn't want to hug them. I don't see them asking for handouts or getting them.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well, that security guard was completely unfit for her job.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wrong costume
Should have worn Mighty Mouse
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Las Vegas Police Dept.: "No one has yet come forward with a complaint."

Yup, cuz no one wants to admit their ass got handed to them that badly, by Minnie Mouse no less.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Pernicious Q. Varmint
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The Easter Bunny beatdown linked from the article is better. Ain't no ass whuppin' like a Bunny Ass Whuppin'.
 
noazark
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
TFH: Do not fark with Minnie Mouse

This is a solid overall credo for one's life.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
gooby, plz
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [i.imgflip.com image 287x570]

gooby, plz


Your honor I didn't say she was insane, I said she was farking Goofy
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I didn't say she's crazy, I said she's farking Goofy.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: Prank Call of Cthulhu: [i.imgflip.com image 287x570]

gooby, plz

Your honor I didn't say she was insane, I said she was farking Goofy


Shakes tiny fist.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I got my laugh for the day.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

noazark: TFH: Do not fark with Minnie Mouse

This is a solid overall credo for one's life.


Minnie Mouse will cut a biatch!
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
