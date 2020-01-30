 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Man who surprisingly looks nothing like Nicolas Cage found guilty of trying to steal Magna Carta   (bbc.com) divider line
17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Well. To be fair. He does have brain damage so that matches up.
 
ElvisThroop [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
But is it also only a piece of paper?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

ElvisThroop: But is it also only a piece of paper?


It's a piece of parchment, a very thin scraping of a sheep's skin, so not paper in the cotton-linen, papyrus or wood pulp sense.

There are a number of copies of the Magna Charta. Each of the Signataries would probably have received one, and since members of the Church numbered among them, several copies would have been preserved in cathedrals. One of these was Durham Cathedral. That was the copy I saw when it went on tour a few years ago.

The surviving copies are historical and rare enough to be worth millions.

I have most of the Signers in my family tree at various degrees of grandfatherhood or cousinhood. My collection is nearly complete, except for some of the Clergy (Bishops, Archibishops, Cardinals or what have you) who may have no (known) descendants. King John, of course, was one of them although he tried to renig on the document several times and was forced to re-sign or re-acknowledge it's authority, as were some of his successors on the throne. Few of the original clauses remain in power as law, but it is a symbol of the rights of Britons of all classes and several institutions, notably the Church and so forth so people often refer to it as it was part of the Constitution, but the Constitution is partly unwritten and customary, and partly other documents, so more precise and important than Magna Charta per se.

King John is the ancestor of all US Presidents, so virtually any American with a President or even a colonial ancestor from before 1783 is also descended from him. My Magna Carta ancestors range from about 20th to 30th great grandfathers and corresponding 1st cousins, 2nd cousins, and so forth, many times removed up the various lineages.

This is typical. There is no grand conspiracy and nobody has reptilian ancestors except those that lived 65 million years or more perhaps. In the really big picture, your cat and your dog are both cousins to you, and so for that matter is a tree or a banana or a mouse. VERY distant cousins of course, like your last common ancestor with them. That's what DNA means. It comes down from common ancestors provided it is important enough to the lives of descendants, so you share quite a chunk of basic mitochondrial or autosomal DNA with mice, bananas and pigs, let alone chimps and gorillas. Being members of a species means being members of an extended family, and having some of the same inheritance of genes and bits and pieces of genes.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

brantgoose: King John is the ancestor of all US Presidents,


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tothekor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was just trying to save it from the militant Scottish guy trying to steal it for the map on the back.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be one of those queue-anon people.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should have tried for the Constitution. Nobody gives a shiat about that anymore.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But is his hair a bird?
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: brantgoose: King John is the ancestor of all US Presidents,

[Fark user image 220x254] [View Full Size image _x_]


Nope. brantgoose was mistaken about all, but the one exception is the Dutchman.

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
drxym
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going to guess sovereign citizen until the article said he had brain damage. Of course there is substantial overlap between the two conditions.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hoodie-wearing gent who came all the way from Kent...
 
dryknife
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
He does resemble David Schwimmer
 
Pert
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

You'd turn it off when I was halfway across: ecmoRandomNumbers: brantgoose: King John is the ancestor of all US Presidents,

[Fark user image 220x254] [View Full Size image _x_]

Nope. brantgoose was mistaken about all, but the one exception is the Dutchman.

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x474]


Go far enough back, we're all descended from royalty.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's high praise.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You don't say!
 
nucular_option
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Someone has to go to jail.
 
