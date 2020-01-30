 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WMBF Myrtle Beach)   Man goes digging for digging for keys in couch cushions, turns into Samuel L. Jackson   (wmbfnews.com) divider line
5
    More: Scary, Boa constrictor, boa constrictor, Snake, Kansas fire chief, ROSE HILL, unusual call Monday morning, Boinae, Gray News  
•       •       •

253 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jan 2020 at 3:28 AM (58 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
rickjamesf*ckyourcouch.jpg
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I like snakes when I know where they are.  Holding them, getting my picture taken, none of that bothers me.  They're pretty, and smooth, and very clean.

Finding one, even just a boa, inside my house would flip me right out.  And one living in my couch, yeah I'm not sure the house would survive my reaction.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Snake snake!
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A genetically engineered, super smart  shark jumped out of the cushions and ate him?

/i reject your boring reslity
//and substitute my own
///candygram
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Also...

Ha ha. Subby stutters.

/buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report