(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Punxsutawney Groundhog Club to PETA: how about NO? Does that work for you?   (wjactv.com) divider line
8
    More: Followup, Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, Punxsutawney Phil, Phil  
•       •       •

8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm normally not one for stiggin it but Peta makes me want to eat a bacon cheeseburger With fried eggs, crabs legs, lamb chops, gyros, foie grass and as many other sources of dead animal as I can fit into one meal.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
More like People Eating Tasty Animals.  Yes!  I just invented that.
 
phishrace
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Not sure if serious, but the original owner of PETA.com did dedicate that site to people eating tasty animals. PETA took him to court and he lost. You can look up the old site on the wayback machine. One of the greatest early trolls on the internet. I miss that site.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lamb chops
Extra extra rare I hope.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Phil is quite possibly THE best cared for groundhog in the known universe, and PeTA's version of 'retirement' seems to be "Stick the animal into the freezer till it's dead".

I actually believe in the ethical treatment of animals. They don't.
 
WithinReason
‘’ less than a minute ago  

So just eat at McDonald's then?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nope. I just invented it now.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Get naked, PETA.  Like you used to.
 
