(WAOW Wausau)   Blessed are the cheese makers. Except for this one, who committed the sins of forgery and graft   (waow.com) divider line
bughunter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And he almost got a whey with it, if it weren't for those meddling curds...
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Quick, give him a job in the White House.
 
Uranus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
get a life, Moran
 
MBooda
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Shoot the bastard.
Monty Python- Cheese Shop
Youtube Hz1JWzyvv8A
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Albeit not a huge amount, you don't f*ck with the cheese.
 
