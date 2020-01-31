 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   FICO has altered your credit score. Pray it does not alter it any further   (npr.org) divider line
19
    More: Scary, Credit, Credit score, Loan, credit score, Credit history, Personal finance, Debt, personal loans  
•       •       •

634 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jan 2020 at 1:42 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't Equifax get hacked making all of their score reporting suspect at minimum? FICO can FARKOFF
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Freedom is not giving a fark what your credit rating is.
 
nijika
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gentle reminder that this farked up system keeps us in a state of servitude to the financial industry and has also allowed business to depress wages for 40 years.

fark yo scores biatch.
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know about the rest of you suckers, but this will benefit me.  No credit cards, do personal loans for big things like a roof.  Always pay them off early.  In fact, we've done Christmas loans instead of credit cards for the last few years; paid off within 2 months.  I can see why moving debt around shouldn't help FICO score.  We should be paying off debt, not shifting it around like a 3 cups and ball game.  FICO score is to show how responsible someone is, that means paying it.  Eventually those inflated scores means someone is going to set themselves up for being overstretched.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The change does not sound unreasonable. If you are unable to make your credit card payments, taking out a personal loan to pay them off isn't leaving you much better off, except that your new rate may be lower than your card rates. Even then, if you're struggling to pay existing loans, you're already in debt trouble and are treading water at best.

The score ought to tell how well you are able to shoulder additional debt. If you are spending your income, you should get a low score. And if you're spending only a small fraction of your income, then you should have a higher score.

The problem is that the score seems to go up and down irrespective of any change in the person's behavior. If they were clearer about the parameters, and the parameters were appropriate and reasonable, then FICO wouldn't be such an onerous and invasive measurement.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

nijika: Gentle reminder that this farked up system keeps us in a state of servitude to the financial industry and has also allowed business to depress wages for 40 years.

fark yo scores biatch.


George Carlin ~ The American Dream
Youtube acLW1vFO-2Q
(nsfw)
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Freedom is not giving a fark what your credit rating is.


Okay, Mr. Ramsey.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I just want to know why having several credit cards with balances on them is indicative of fiscal responsibility, but paying them all off is not.

/and why in the most holy of farks is the system designed to make your credit worse every time it is checked. For people right on the edge, just the act of checking their credit to see if they can qualify for a loan can be the thing that gets them denied. Like collapsing some quantum waveform. You change your credit just by looking at it.
 
Alunan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

nijika: Gentle reminder that this farked up system keeps us in a state of servitude to the financial industry and has also allowed business to depress wages for 40 years.

fark yo scores biatch.


How dare we get judged by our actions.

Nothing about FICO keeps you in a state of servitude. Get a credit card, pay it off every month. It's literally THAT simple. Or if you have some sort of luddite fear of credit cards, go build a relationship with a bank so you can get an auto or house loan later in life.

People aren't going to loan money to an unknown quantity and expecting them to is bonkers.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I just want to know why having several credit cards with balances on them is indicative of fiscal responsibility, but paying them all off is not.

/and why in the most holy of farks is the system designed to make your credit worse every time it is checked. For people right on the edge, just the act of checking their credit to see if they can qualify for a loan can be the thing that gets them denied. Like collapsing some quantum waveform. You change your credit just by looking at it.


This is nonsense. The second largest part of your credit score is how much of your credit you're using (first largest is your record of paying on time.) Your credit utilization should be under 10% and if you could get to zero that would be best. But because of the way cards report usage you'd have to stop using all your cards for a couple months to get there.
You can also check your credit score easily and without any dings with any one of dozens of free tools. Most credit cards now allow you to check your score with zero impact on your credit. If you actually do apply for credit then there will be a ding but it's effect fades quickly, usually gone in just a few months.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I just want to know why having several credit cards with balances on them is indicative of fiscal responsibility, but paying them all off is not.

/and why in the most holy of farks is the system designed to make your credit worse every time it is checked. For people right on the edge, just the act of checking their credit to see if they can qualify for a loan can be the thing that gets them denied. Like collapsing some quantum waveform. You change your credit just by looking at it.


I've paid my cards off all my life and my FICO is 820-something. I don't think it hurts you.
 
kab
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
806 chiming in.  And to apparently show me what thats worth, my cc is showing me ads for "instant approval" 45k car loans at 4.5%.

"lol get farked" is my general reply to such things.
 
Grauenwolf
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My roommates score went down when he paid off his car loan. They aren't just looking at balances, they're looking at how much headroom you have. A 100K loan, with 10K outstanding, looks better than no loan at all.
 
ComaToast
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Credit scores don't really matter to greedy businesses. I have a perfect credit score of 100 and still can't get a loan for a Maserati !
 
Vern
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I just want to know why having several credit cards with balances on them is indicative of fiscal responsibility, but paying them all off is not.

/and why in the most holy of farks is the system designed to make your credit worse every time it is checked. For people right on the edge, just the act of checking their credit to see if they can qualify for a loan can be the thing that gets them denied. Like collapsing some quantum waveform. You change your credit just by looking at it.


This is true. I used to work at a big bank for retail credit cards. As a "credit analyst". Most of it was monkey work (system says yes or no), but we were able to pull and access credit reports for further review if needed. And we could examine them, and if something looked wrong, we could take it to a supervisor to see if an exception could be made. For the most part we were told "Stick with the system", but there were a few times that an exception was made.

But there were many times when someone was applying for credit, and got denied, and then brought in multiple people to apply as cosigners, over and over with different people. I saw the applicants credit score drop every time they reapplied with a different cosigner. I think the worst I saw was 60 points off their score due to the number of inquiries.

And eventually the system just started hard-declining them due to "Number of credit inquiries made within the last 30, 60, or 90 days".

And JFK, I looked at my credit report after I bought a vehicle last year. 6 different inquiries to different banks from the dealership.

/Also had someone call in when I was working at that job complaining that the rate on their mortgage on the house they were buying was going to increase because their bank saw that we put a hard inquiry on their credit, and it needs to be taken off. Well, they did apply for a credit card, so there's going to be an inquiry. It's a farked up system. I'm glad to be out of it.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Freedom is not giving a fark what your credit rating is.

Okay, Mr. Ramsey.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why doesn't everyone just buy more money?
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
FUCO?
 
zang
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wax_on: MythDragon: I just want to know why having several credit cards with balances on them is indicative of fiscal responsibility, but paying them all off is not.

/and why in the most holy of farks is the system designed to make your credit worse every time it is checked. For people right on the edge, just the act of checking their credit to see if they can qualify for a loan can be the thing that gets them denied. Like collapsing some quantum waveform. You change your credit just by looking at it.

This is nonsense. The second largest part of your credit score is how much of your credit you're using (first largest is your record of paying on time.) Your credit utilization should be under 10% and if you could get to zero that would be best. But because of the way cards report usage you'd have to stop using all your cards for a couple months to get there.
You can also check your credit score easily and without any dings with any one of dozens of free tools. Most credit cards now allow you to check your score with zero impact on your credit. If you actually do apply for credit then there will be a ding but it's effect fades quickly, usually gone in just a few months.


Akshually, I tried "zero" a few months back by putting a positive balance on my (only) credit card, and it dropped my score significantly the next month it was reported.  I think it makes them think you're dead or something.

I also worked out that the amount they send to the credit agency is the same amount as your latest statement, so theoretically if you had two accounts that billed on different dates, you could move debt back and forth between them and have it fly under the radar.  Probably one of the reasons you can't pay a credit card with another credit card for free.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report