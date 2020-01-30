 Skip to content
Abandoning that whole "making medicine to help people" thing, Pharma Bros are now making the parents of sick babies thunderdome for lifesaving medicine
3
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My autistic granddaughter has the genetic markers for SMA, so I'm really NOT getting a kick out of this.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 minute ago  
a promising new treatment that costs $2.1m (£1.6m) per patient.

I'm sensing that the markup on this product might be just a teensy bit high, oui?
 
dyhchong
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That actually seems pretty reasonable, what's the alternative?

Give it to everyone? "Whoops, turns out the side effects are worse than the disease and everyone died within a week."

Maintain the trial? How do you decide who gets it? Everyone seems just as needy as the other. Or should they be prioritising blonde haired, white babies?
 
