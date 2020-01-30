 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Meghan and Harry to be replaced in their royal duties by Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice... surprising everyone that there are people named Eugenie and Beatrice who are not 90 years old   (finance.yahoo.com) divider line
Chabash
33 minutes ago  
What exactly are the duties that need taking up?
 
SumoJeb
31 minutes ago  
I could have sworn princess Bea died of an overdose around 2010?
who am I actually thinking of? WTF
 
jman144
30 minutes ago  
I tried to care less, I really did; but I...I just...I couldn't...god help me I could not care less.
 
Begoggle
28 minutes ago  

Chabash: What exactly are the duties that need taking up?


Appear at charity events and diplomatic functions (parties).
Provide material for the British news which is all tabloids.
 
morg
27 minutes ago  

Chabash: What exactly are the duties that need taking up?


Grand openings of Tescos and such, I guess?
 
Begoggle
27 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: I could have sworn princess Bea died of an overdose around 2010?
who am I actually thinking of? WTF


Michael Jackson
 
Lochsteppe
23 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Chabash: What exactly are the duties that need taking up?

Appear at charity events and diplomatic functions (parties).
Provide material for the British news which is all tabloids.


Defend the Realm too, don't forget that. They have to defend the Realm. Against invaders and stuff. Or maybe that's more metaphorical, like against peer pressure. Probably there's instructions written down somewhere.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
23 minutes ago  
Because that's what the family needs, more focus on Prince Andrew's side of the family. He's so beloved now.

I recall it was announced (or maybe rumored) long ago that a culling of the working/subsidized positions was in the works and specifically Eugenie and Beatrice would be expected to make their own way in the world.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
21 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: I could have sworn princess Bea died of an overdose around 2010?
who am I actually thinking of? WTF


You're thinking of Prince, not Princess. The one in Minnesota.
 
magneticmushroom
17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Can you replace them with the actors who play them on The Windsors? They're prettier and funny and far more intelligent, even in-character.
 
SomeTexan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
17 minutes ago  
Which one was the one with the hat that looked like a small toilet seat?
 
HotIgneous Intruder
15 minutes ago  
Meh.
 
skinink
13 minutes ago  
I find it interesting because Prince Harry married Meghan, and people had a fit because his wife is Bla. Harry and Meghan were probably given shiat by people who otherwise wouldn't care about the Monarchy.
 
knbwhite
13 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: I could have sworn princess Bea died of an overdose around 2010?
who am I actually thinking of? WTF


Peaches Geldoff?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
12 minutes ago  
The one with the crazy eyes is rather cute in her own devilish way, IMHO.
 
AppleOptionEsc
11 minutes ago  

jman144: I tried to care less, I really did; but I...I just...I couldn't...god help me I could not care less.


Then why are you commenting?
 
skinink
4 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: jman144: I tried to care less, I really did; but I...I just...I couldn't...god help me I could not care less.

Then why are you commenting?


Because he could care less.
 
whither_apophis
3 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: The one with the crazy eyes is rather cute in her own devilish way, IMHO.


She looks like she should be in a Wallace & Gromit short

img3.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
less than a minute ago  
The amount of farks I have to give about this is on par with the chances of being crowned the next King.
 
