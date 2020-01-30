 Skip to content
(Engadget)   The FCC wants to fine a robocaller $13M, removing one of Ajit Pai's demerits. Granted, he's still at 22 million demerits, but it's a start   (engadget.com) divider line
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Uh, no.
 
arkansized [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I receive 4-5 calls every day from various numbers, all spoofed by a 919-368---- number in Morrisville, NC.

The reason Verizon won't do anything about it is because 919-368---- is a Verizon subscriber.

I sure wish I could find those last four digits.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If I explicitly threaten the life of a live operator after pressing "1" or whatever (though without giving details of how I might do it) will they send FBI goons after me?

"If you call this number again, I will find you, slash your throat and feed your balls to the hogs."
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ajit Pai, Joe Biden's guy.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm okay with fining robocallers millions of dollars.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Glad the FCC is moving forward with 988, the mental health emergency line.

Ajit Pai makes people crazy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
the FCC said it wants to fine one man $12,910,000
since 2015 the federal agency had ordered violators of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act to pay $208.4 million but had at that point only collected $6,790.

At that collection rate (.0032%) they should get $420.
 
Report