(The Detroit_News)   Man, I don't want to be in the bunker when Hitler finds out that Grand Valley's OC resigned   (detroitnews.com) divider line
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well, he wasn't wrong.
years ago a teacher taught us hitler was a great man, he changed the world, he was not a good man.
odds are your dad is a good man, not a great man.
funny, we understood it.
people got stupider i guess.
 
Mashaka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Offensive coordinator?
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be a smarty join the nazi party  Mel Brooks
 
Slow To Return
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: well, he wasn't wrong.
years ago a teacher taught us hitler was a great man, he changed the world, he was not a good man.
odds are your dad is a good man, not a great man.
funny, we understood it.
people got stupider i guess.


Yea, this, but ... in today's culture of "let's whitewash our words not our actual actions", there are certain topics you just flat out avoid.
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Second to none, except for the guys that actually, y'know, won the war.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: well, he wasn't wrong.
years ago a teacher taught us hitler was a great man, he changed the world, he was not a good man.
odds are your dad is a good man, not a great man.
funny, we understood it.
people got stupider i guess.


My thoughts exactly. Hitler got a shiat ton of people to follow some obviously farked up shiat. Say what you will about Sadam, Bin Laden, Castro, Stalin. They were very bad people. But they got shiat done.
 
tinyarena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mashaka: Offensive coordinator?


Don't laugh.  my dad was an Offensive Coordinator, at Occidental College in Orange County
he was the OCOCOCs
..shutup
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wyalt Derp: Second to none, except for the guys that actually, y'know, won the war.


Hey, the man took out Hitler. No other world leader managed that.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: well, he wasn't wrong.
years ago a teacher taught us hitler was a great man, he changed the world, he was not a good man.
odds are your dad is a good man, not a great man.
funny, we understood it.
people got stupider i guess.


Your words are a poem.
A poem woodchippers the words in our memories.

/
//
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's your question?
Youtube CF_AocTAwoY
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He should write a book: How to get yourself blackballed from any paid position in 10 minutes.
 
paulleah
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

WTP 2: well, he wasn't wrong.
years ago a teacher taught us hitler was a great man, he changed the world, he was not a good man.
odds are your dad is a good man, not a great man.
funny, we understood it.
people got stupider i guess.


It's just very odd that if 50,000,000,000 humans since time began, he picked a genecidal maniac to have dinner with and plus Hitler also did bad stuff.
 
MBooda
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I guess you could say that was Berger's [takes off sunglasses]

...Downfall.
 
skinink
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Dr. Walter C. Langer, a psychoanalyst, prepared a psychological profile of Hitler for the Office of Strategic Services in 1943. The profile included a reference to Hanussen: "... during the early 1920s Hitler took regular lessons in speaking and in mass psychology from a man named [Hanussen][5] who was also a practicing astrologer and fortune-teller. He was an extremely clever individual who taught Hitler a great deal concerning the importance of staging meetings to obtain the greatest dramatic effect."[1]"

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Erik_Ja​n​_Hanussen
 
Learned Hand Job [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Wyalt Derp: Second to none, except for the guys that actually, y'know, won the war.

Hey, the man took out Hitler. No other world leader managed that.


I'm not so sure he did:

imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hitler's a Wolverines fan anyway.
Hitler Rants about Michigan Football and MSU Spartans 3.wmv
Youtube RmWHnwiZD7w
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well, he's got the offensive part down pat


image-cdn.neatoshop.comView Full Size
 
dkulprit
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Slow To Return: WTP 2: well, he wasn't wrong.
years ago a teacher taught us hitler was a great man, he changed the world, he was not a good man.
odds are your dad is a good man, not a great man.
funny, we understood it.
people got stupider i guess.

Yea, this, but ... in today's culture of "let's whitewash our words not our actual actions", there are certain topics you just flat out avoid.


He was a good speaker, he was not a great leader.  He really made some blatantly stupid calls and people feared getting the knife for speaking out, so they didn't he was told many times not to do some pretty obvious shiat, and he still did it.  Most of the actual leading outside of that were his advisors.  He was a very good speaker and able to get people motivated, but that in itself does not make a great leader.

Russia invasion is one of those stupid mistakes, he was told specifically it was a bad idea.

The US only declared war on Japan, Hitler declared war on us adding us to the fight in europe.  (Probably would have happened anyways, but the immediate declaration forced our hand.)

Halt orders at dunkirk which could have greatly weekend Birtian even more.

Just the name a few.  He was not a good leader.  He just had charisma.  Charisma doesn't make a leader.
 
Tenedos2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yeh, let's pretend history didn't happen, so it'll never repeat itself.  (Sigh)
 
MBooda
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dkulprit: He was a good speaker,


And a terrific painter.

The Producers (1968) - Franz Liebkind (Kenneth Mars)
Youtube AIZKZ3C1ML8
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WTP 2: well, he wasn't wrong.
years ago a teacher taught us hitler was a great man, he changed the world, he was not a good man.
odds are your dad is a good man, not a great man.
funny, we understood it.
people got stupider i guess.


The guy's a football coach.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WTP 2: well, he wasn't wrong.


He actually was wrong.

A great leader...
wouldn't have started a multifront war he couldn't win.
wouldn't have made a whole bunch of bad decisions hamstringing his own generals.
wouldn't have eliminated a hefty fraction of the human capital from the population.

Hilter was a combination of lucky, charismatic, and audacious who took some advantage of the weakness of his enemies but couldn't face it when his enemies rose to meet them.  In fact, other than taking France and large chunks of the Soviet Union, Hilter did almost nothing great.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I was thinking "He couldn't possibly have been any more stupid"

/ then I realized, he could have given the same answer in blackface
// and, just wait; someone likely will
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wouldn't have become a junkie.
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
At least it's an ethos.
 
