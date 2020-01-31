 Skip to content
(Detroit Free Press)   The only way this could be better is if that were a BMW   (freep.com) divider line
Glorious Golden Ass
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
At least there was a low likelihood of harming someone.  I take 8 mile everyday to work and honestly, that area is a Bermuda Triangle of the dumbest driving I've ever seen:  People passing drivers in intersections while the driver is making a left hand turn.  People cutting off large trucks and then slamming on the brakes.  People intentionally running red lights that have been red for five seconds or more.

I have a dashcam, I really need to make a "Worst of 2019" montage.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Lincoln drivers are just as bad if not worse.

They're the Al Bundy's of pseudo-luxury cars
 
MBooda
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The only way this could be better is if that were a BMW steamroller

FTFY

Fark user imageView Full Size

/revenge
 
bughunter
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Subby is wrong.
dedeporsche.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
gunsmack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
FTA:  his insurance will be billed to fix the artwork.

Ok, they lost me on this part.
 
Nullav
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
 I've seen SUVs go diagonal with a rear tire in an open manhole, twice, with the corpses of slain cones and sawhorses all around. I'm convinced that there's a certain subset of people who see barriers of any kind, and read them as shortcuts, no matter what obvious hazard is apparent on the other side.
 
bughunter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Another category of improvement, with yet more headroom...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We can only hope they used the big a$$ back hoe to pull him out. Drive like a dumb a$$ and we put big holes in your car pulling it out.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You could say the driver faced...
<puts on sunglasses>
Instant Carma

//I'll stop now.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ShamanGator: We can only hope they used the big a$$ back hoe to pull him out. Drive like a dumb a$$ and we put big holes in your car pulling it out.


Really?  Is the word ass censored here?  The word is in the bible.  I was going to post something stupid about outfitting the car with oversized and under inflated tires to go right through that, but now I need to know if ass is censored for some reason or other.  Ass, ass, ass.
 
Nullav
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: ShamanGator: We can only hope they used the big a$$ back hoe to pull him out. Drive like a dumb a$$ and we put big holes in your car pulling it out.

Really?  Is the word ass censored here?  The word is in the bible.  I was going to post something stupid about outfitting the car with oversized and under inflated tires to go right through that, but now I need to know if ass is censored for some reason or other.  Ass, ass, ass.


Nope. It's a biatchallenging to get hit by the filters in the Boobies.

/Scoonthorpe
 
Report