To boldly go where no cat has gone before on Caturday
    Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth II, British Royal Family, Queen's actual birthday, head of the royal family, own memorial, Victoria of the United Kingdom  
•       •       •

Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fortheloveofgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Shadow is resting up for Caturday festivities.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fortheloveofgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


!!!!!1!!!!!
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Well, 2 firsts for Ripley in almost 10 years. I've seen it on the internet but until last night had never seen her dip a paw in the water dish and then lick it. Also since we got back from FL a couple weeks ago she has actually been OMG sitting in my lap. Never ever done that before much less for up to 45" at a time. Very strange.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
With no pics of said memorial.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
So today was the day the poopie butt cat got his trim.  Some before shots of Cisco from last night
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Hai dadz!  What yu doing???"
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
We've been out of town for work training and my wife went with me.  We miss our little farts.  The kitties are being tended to by my son, and the Goober Pea is at a friend's house.

I actually am worried at getting home ok.  Our ford fiesta, one of the ones that keep having transmission problems, started acting up today.    Saying a prayer and keeping our fingers crossed tomorrow as we hit the road.

I swear, if we get stranded, I'm getting rid of the POS.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

TBIC!!  Had a helluva rough week this week!
 
Spiralmonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Minnie is considering whether to ask nicely for what I'm eating or just leap onto my face in an Alien-like manner.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
And tonight.. Mrs S says he sung the Song of His People all the way there but he sat in stunned silence for me when I brought him home.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spiralmonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

That last pic where Desi is peeping out from under the tail looks like he's searching for the lost dingleberries.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

baka-san: With no pics of said memorial.


Sorry about that!

I swapped in another source article that has a picture of the memorial.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

I understand the stunned silence. dang, he's got to be cold now.
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Spiralmonkey: Minnie is considering whether to ask nicely for what I'm eating or just leap onto my face in an Alien-like manner.
[Fark user image 425x319]


I would prep for Option #2 if I were you.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Them's some fancy boots you got there, Cisco!  :)
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

He felt very warm when I picked him up, I'm guessing his body is trying make up for the lost insulation!  This is the third time he's gotten shaved and he looks the best this time.  Last time he looked like a mushroom head!  Mrs S says she'll keep his ruff clean as he tends to make a mess there too.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

baka-san: With no pics of said memorial.


It's right there in the story
thumbs-prod.si-cdn.comView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

HI LILYSPAD!!  (waves like a gravely brave knave sagely arranging a daring save)
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Missed her Papa
 
lajimi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

Are ya ready boots?
START WALKIN'!!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lajimi: [Link][i.imgur.com image 720x960]


Da da da-da da da da!

Sorry, sounded like Christmas Wrapping for a minute.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

It'd be the first time LoL
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

buster used to do the dip.
Friday has taken it to new levels-  he dips nearly his entire arm in and after he's done lapping what he wants, he splashes around!  He's emptied his fountain before!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

HI LILYSPAD!!  (waves like a gravely brave knave sagely arranging a daring save)


What is the brave knave saving???  (Hai, DLC!)
 
Spaceballer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Good luck!
 
Morchella [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Here's Hydra cat. She came to live with us when her previous person, and a friend of ours moved into a new place that would allow one fewer cats than she had. Hydra's a total sweetheart.
Fark user imageView Full Size


And here's Amy cat in 2006 Moments after she first allowed me to touch her after showing up in our yard 7 months earlier in 2005:
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm still the only person Amy really trusts completely. Amy is named after the given name of a TFette who died of an aneurysm between when the cat showed up and consented to be adopted. The human Amy was a big advocate for getting strays adopted so the choice for the cat's name was kind of a given.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

A woeful work whoopsie.  Thinking about going in to work REEEEEALLY early tomorrow to correct it and keep my company from not keeping a promise to a client.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Love Hydra's nose......and that's a sweet story about Amy's name. ♥
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Oh great, now a cat is gonna push the moon off the edge of the solar system!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

That would maybe be a good choice for you.......saving your ass is always a good option! :)
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

:-{D
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yobbery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
photos.smugmug.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Catboy Bebop!!
 
