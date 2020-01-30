 Skip to content
(Sky.com)   Experts warn that we're heading for another Titanic disaster as hundreds of cruises risk hitting Antarctic icebergs. Also say hiring small stringed instrument ensembles wouldn't hurt   (news.sky.com) divider line
29
    Antarctica, Ship, Cruise ship, Antarctic Circle, Professor Klaus Dodds, Antarctic  
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*rearranges deck chairs*
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm disappointed a Google Image Search for "Iceberg repellent spray" returned no relevant results.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought they were all melting?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just don't hog the door this time.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I reckon that people who go on cruises to Antarctica are the same type who try to scale Mt. Everest. If a handful die every year, that's just the price of entry.

If we were talking about shipping routes in the North Atlantic, that's a different story. This is just looky lou's getting their rocks off at the sight of some penguins and ice.
 
rkiller1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA "female visitors are offered a free drink of vodka if they care to leave their bra behind the bar. "

Rather than vodka, they should give her a free motor boat.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Titanic was an ocean liner, not a cruise ship. Ergo climate change is a hoax.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rkiller1: FTFA "female visitors are offered a free drink of vodka if they care to leave their bra behind the bar. "

Rather than vodka, they should give her a free motor boat.


A girl could have a pretty good night if she walked in wearing a dozen bras.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: Titanic was an ocean liner, not a cruise ship. Ergo climate change is a hoax.


That makes sense, mission accomplished in that case. They lined the ocean with people.
 
rkiller1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dyhchong: rkiller1: FTFA "female visitors are offered a free drink of vodka if they care to leave their bra behind the bar. "

Rather than vodka, they should give her a free motor boat.

A girl could have a pretty good night if she walked in wearing a dozen bras.


I wonder what she gets for a thong?
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dyhchong: rkiller1: FTFA "female visitors are offered a free drink of vodka if they care to leave their bra behind the bar. "

Rather than vodka, they should give her a free motor boat.

A girl could have a pretty good night if she walked in wearing a dozen bras.


Do you have any idea much bras cost?!? One could get a good bottle of vodka for the cost of a half-decent bra.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One would think that ships traversing the Atlantic at Flank Speed (the fastest a ship can go) would have been drastically reduced in the last century.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was there when the Titanic went down.

I was able to scream "It's gonna sink!" about a dozen times before they kicked me out of the theater.
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this is why i always act like an 'eccentric' on cruises. if it sinks, i'll be in the movie
 
rkiller1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snaptastic: dyhchong: rkiller1: FTFA "female visitors are offered a free drink of vodka if they care to leave their bra behind the bar. "

Rather than vodka, they should give her a free motor boat.

A girl could have a pretty good night if she walked in wearing a dozen bras.

Do you have any idea much bras cost?!? One could get a good bottle of vodka for the cost of a half-decent bra.


Your obvious knowledge of the relative values of boulder holders and booze is commendable.  I toast you, sir.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't an abundance of cruise ships contributing to the climate change creating more icebergs? Nice story angle.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: [Fark user image 400x325]


Wrong. They would have been facing away from the ship, taking selfies.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Snaptastic: dyhchong: rkiller1: FTFA "female visitors are offered a free drink of vodka if they care to leave their bra behind the bar. "

Rather than vodka, they should give her a free motor boat.

A girl could have a pretty good night if she walked in wearing a dozen bras.

Do you have any idea much bras cost?!? One could get a good bottle of vodka for the cost of a half-decent bra.


I guess it depends on where you live, I'm in NZ, where a drink in a bar empties as fast as your wallet. A single bottle of Heineken runs as much as $11 ($7USD).

And I remember my partner going to DressMart (an outlet shopping mall) and coming home with a collection of designer bras marked down from $40NZD to $2 each.
 
12349876
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Snaptastic: dyhchong: rkiller1: FTFA "female visitors are offered a free drink of vodka if they care to leave their bra behind the bar. "

Rather than vodka, they should give her a free motor boat.

A girl could have a pretty good night if she walked in wearing a dozen bras.

Do you have any idea much bras cost?!? One could get a good bottle of vodka for the cost of a half-decent bra.


Brings ones that you're just about ready to throw away.  That's good advice for all articles of clothing if have to have stuffed bags on the way out and you need room for souvenirs.
 
ocelot
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: Isn't an abundance of cruise ships contributing to the climate change creating more icebergs? Nice story angle.


It's all the ships raising the sea level.They are like icecubes in a glass.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Snaptastic: dyhchong: rkiller1: FTFA "female visitors are offered a free drink of vodka if they care to leave their bra behind the bar. "

Rather than vodka, they should give her a free motor boat.

A girl could have a pretty good night if she walked in wearing a dozen bras.

Do you have any idea much bras cost?!? One could get a good bottle of vodka for the cost of a half-decent bra.


Name checks out
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How is the death of a 1000 morbidly obese "cruisers" gorging themselves at multiple buffets on par with the great loss of life of the Titanic?
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Biledriver: I thought they were all melting?


They are, but they're still big and more are being created as the glaciers are getting farked over.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: Al Roker's Forecast: [Fark user image 400x325]

Wrong. They would have been facing away from the ship, taking selfies.


and holding the phones vertically
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
abandon ship
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So we haven't developed the technology to avoid large solid objects in the ocean since the Titanic sank?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

morg: So we haven't developed the technology to avoid large solid objects in the ocean since the Titanic sank?


What? Those huge but mostly hidden, mobile things?

We're still struggling with islands.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
findthefish [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So we haven't developed the technology to avoid large solid objects in the ocean since the Titanic sank?

Sadly no, the technology is there but they don't want to pay for it....kinda like like Kobe's helicopter.
 
Report