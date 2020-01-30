 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Scots lollipop man banned from high-fiving pupils after Mrs Lovejoy wannabe's complaint about his "behaviour". Think of the wee bairns   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was a crossing guard for a few years during the economic downturn. I was specifically told not to do any high fives or the such while kids were crossing, as appears to be happening here. It was fine to gives high fives on the corner, though hugging was banned to avoid any accusations.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OFFS.  The Council should out the asshole who did that, so all her neighbors know what a pain in the ass she is.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why? The article doesn't make it clear.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a lollipop man may look like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rkiller1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: OFFS.  The Council should out the asshole who did that, so all her neighbors know what a pain in the ass she is.


That's illegal.  She's a whistle-blower.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tillmaster: Why? The article doesn't make it clear.


Someone complained that it was inappropriate.

Adults shouldn't be touching minors in any way, I suppose.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No high fives? Are fist bumps ok?
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
we used to have a crossing guard named 'm-80 jim'. he would give us high threes.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Do they call him McGregor the Lollipop Giver?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

rkiller1: Benevolent Misanthrope: OFFS.  The Council should out the asshole who did that, so all her neighbors know what a pain in the ass she is.

That's illegal.  She's a whistle-blower.


Meh.  Her neighbors probably all know what a pain in the ass she is already.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: Why? The article doesn't make it clear.


Really?  He was touching children.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Tillmaster: Why? The article doesn't make it clear.

Someone complained that it was inappropriate.

Adults shouldn't be touching minors in any way, I suppose.


Now i imagine greetings like this
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Someone needs to get the school principal on video answering the simple question: why?
 
treesloth
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's terrible behaviour.  I'm glad someone's chequing on him.  He's basically forcing himself on them under colour of law.  They should throw the booque at him.  He'll thinque twice before trying that manoeuvre again.  He could put a kid in hospital!
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Dirtyworkcrossingguardchildsass.jpg
 
evilsofa
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: Why? The article doesn't make it clear.


High-fives might lead to low-fives, if you are of a particularly paranoid mindset.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Tillmaster: Why? The article doesn't make it clear.

Someone complained that it was inappropriate.

Adults shouldn't be touching minors in any way, I suppose.


He has gloves, so no problem
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The "lollipop" slightly resembles a flower. Allow me to leave this here for the submitter:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
