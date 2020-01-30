 Skip to content
New photo book documents English seaside resort town just before army of Type A London hipsters brought their mochas and yoga mats and gentrified it into Seattle-on-Sea. Revisit those nostalgic days of 2013
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, it's just terrible. You can get a cappuccino there now. What's next, macarons?

This is the greatest tragedy of all time.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is this because Thomas Cook went under and now weekend trips to Tenerife blow the budget?
 
Ironman273
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Can we please stop linking mobile sites!

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti​c​le-7947813/Margate-mochas-famous-seasi​de-town-looked-hipsters.html
 
LewDux
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


WELCOME TO FARK
 
12349876
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Daily Fail wants the seaside full of Basil Fawltys.
 
rudemix
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Those old-timey skins made for a cool picture. The first wave skins before punk racists made skins synonymous with...racism. As an old punk I enjoy images of old punks. And I know those early ska skinheads would not be considered punk per se in their music, but their DIY movement, go it alone attitude, and GFY stance was, in ethos, punk.

/at least to me
//but I consider Buddy Holly a punk in some aspects
///three slashies...two for the braces one for the belt
 
LewDux
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

rudemix: Those old-timey skins made for a cool picture. The first wave skins before punk racists made skins synonymous with...racism. As an old punk I enjoy images of old punks. And I know those early ska skinheads would not be considered punk per se in their music, but their DIY movement, go it alone attitude, and GFY stance was, in ethos, punk.

/at least to me
//but I consider Buddy Holly a punk in some aspects
///three slashies...two for the braces one for the belt


Nickname checks out?

The Fast Show - Nice skinhead
Youtube V-IHRdqIL64
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
phaidon.comView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm not saying that it couldn't happen, but you'd probably not have the best time trying to do yoga down near the Seattle waterfront.

West Seattle, sure. But the parts of Seattle that's attached to the ocean are cold and concrete.
 
LewDux
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://i.pinimg.com/originals/aa/71/​f​d/aa71fd24be719ac7a940c67f58a4c4fc.jpg​
 
rudemix
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

LewDux: rudemix: Those old-timey skins made for a cool picture. The first wave skins before punk racists made skins synonymous with...racism. As an old punk I enjoy images of old punks. And I know those early ska skinheads would not be considered punk per se in their music, but their DIY movement, go it alone attitude, and GFY stance was, in ethos, punk.

/at least to me
//but I consider Buddy Holly a punk in some aspects
///three slashies...two for the braces one for the belt

Nickname checks out?

[YouTube video: The Fast Show - Nice skinhead]


The real Rudies were a few waves back before I got into it and that was 1984 at 16. I did like the look and more so the music it lead to. Two-tone music and places like Trojan records didn't put out a bad song, IMO. Nickname came about from some post high school buddies. Those funnest old buddies.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

This probably wouldn't go over so well in 2020...
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yet, Paul Dacre has a holiday home in the British Virgin Islands.   Piers Morgan takes his relaxation in places like the Antibes, Monaco, Villefranche and St Tropez..   The new editor, Geordie Grieg is in the thick with the upper class and the BRF.  I highly doubt he vacations at Matgate with the regular folks.
 
limerickey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What was that?  A nostalgic prole safari?
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
So racist fooooooks? At least that is what red suspenders mean to me still...
 
