(BBC-US)   BBC provides a preliminary breakdown of Coronavirus symptoms, the deaths and what their status was when they arrived, approximate mortality rate, and more. Limes optional   (bbc.com) divider line
18
    More: Followup, Acute respiratory distress syndrome, detailed analysis, Pulmonology, acute respiratory distress, 61-year-old man, Pneumonia, Immune system, death rate of the disease  
•       •       •

aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
The green-lights about the virus are increasing at about the same rate as the infection.  But this IS the article I've been looking for.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Middle aged men most effected? Well that'll clear out some of these fark threads real good.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
limes are an excuse to drink gin and tonic
 
probesport
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Most of the 99 patients were middle-aged, with an average age of 56

Nearly 100% of these men will never live to see 112.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Men are more likely to die because they'll tough it out like manly men, then get pneumonia which is what kills them, unlike women, who are socially and culturally allowed to take a sick day.
 
skyotter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
schubie [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Men are more likely to die because China's been killing/adopting out girls for decades.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

aungen: The green-lights about the virus are increasing at about the same rate as the infection.  But this IS the article I've been looking for.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
All I can say is whatever flu I've been fighting off for the last three weeks better at least give me immunity to the corona virus or at least a mild super power.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

probesport: Most of the 99 patients were middle-aged, with an average age of 56

Nearly 100% of these men will never live to see 112.


Well not now.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"At least 10% die
As of 25 January, of the 99 patients:
57 were still in hospital
31 had been discharged
11 had died
This does not mean the death rate of the disease is 11%, though, as some of those still in hospital may yet die and many others have such mild symptoms they do not end up in hospital."

That last sentence is creepy when you read it in a certain way...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Aww... .subby I was just going to submit , Who gets off their asses. Who Who....

Hey its all I got.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Since this is the BBC, I didn't know if the lime reference was to the beer or the Royal Navy.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Nearly all of the first patients were men.  Well yeah because women don't eat some living weird creature to gain sexual vitality.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Middle aged men most effected? Well that'll clear out some of these fark threads real good.


Difficulty: International arrivals from China not likely to end up in Mom's basement
 
probesport
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: Nearly all of the first patients were men.  Well yeah because women don't eat some living weird creature to gain sexual vitality.


No, but I'm sure they have their reasons.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
probesport:

WAT
 
pounddawg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: probesport:

WAT


BAT
 
Report