(BBC-US) Coronavirus declared GLOBAL health emergency by WHO.
122
Ashelth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*holds breath and waits for a check to fund research*
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
doctor_who_joke.txt
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh !
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great news for the economy though, according to the Trump Administration.
 
dildo tontine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The earth is flat, not a globe. It is a flatal emergency. Sheesh, stupid sheeple.
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a man I've found could bring us all joy, there's a doctor I've found could cure the boy.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Won't get fooled again.
 
stevenboof
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But but but FLU and things.
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Madagascar has closed their ports.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy, I bet when this crap hits the Norks they will have a reasonable and measured response.
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So many limes...
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lymond01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Third base.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's see.
171 dead, 143 recovered, and human to human transmission.  Eight thousand people being treated, roughly a hundred other people being treated in seventeen other countries.

Yes, it is a concern to watch, and get researchers into to the field and laboratories.  But, we knew that over the weekend.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, that's our shortstop.
 
dildo tontine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The HU - Yuve Yuve Yu (Official Music Video)
Youtube v4xZUr0BEfE


I prefer The Hu.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An Ode To: Trashcan Man (The Stand)
Youtube LA25LcbWbHc
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The death toll is now at 170 in China.
The WHO said there had been 98 cases in 18 countries outside of China, but no deaths.

Well, those are some pretty High Numbers.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wilbur Ross says this is great for the job market.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frank N Stein: There's a man I've found could bring us all joy, there's a doctor I've found could cure the boy.


Choose your own response:

He's a boy but his mum won't admit it.

-or-

Happy Jack wasn't old, but he was a man
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Boy, I bet when this crap hits the Norks they will have a reasonable and measured response.


They already shut their borders.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros: The death toll is now at 170 in China.
The WHO said there had been 98 cases in 18 countries outside of China, but no deaths.

Well, those are some pretty High Numbers.


Well, the WHO is done by numbers.
 
lennavan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're worried about Coronavirus great - Influenza is worse so get a f*cking flu shot.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But as everyone knows, the earth is flat, so can't we just sweep it off one side?

Yes, I've already donated to the Committee to Disband the Scientific Method.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros: Well, those are some pretty High Numbers.


Of course, we knew this was going mobile from the beginning.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cuz they couldn't stop Jack from being happy.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
guys...its just like the flu.  or something.
that only killed maybe 80 thousand people last year eh?
settle down.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman: But as everyone knows, the earth is flat, so can't we just sweep it off one side?

Yes, I've already donated to the Committee to Disband the Scientific Method.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lennavan: If you're worried about Coronavirus great - Influenza is worse so get a f*cking flu shot.


And wash your hands.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dildo tontine: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/v4xZUr0B​EfE]

I prefer The Hu.


This is a different one, with some English tossed in. Not a bad mix. Not as cool as the original Wolf Totem, though:
The HU - Wolf Totem feat. Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach (Official Music Video)
Youtube sv29DzgiXZA
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
chicagotribune.comView Full Size


I knew all of those plastic bottles we had laying around would come in handy one day!
 
rogue49
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch Trump try to use this to his advantage
Distraction from the impeachment
Much less, other dick moves

More Internment
Martial law
Executive orders
Etc...
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it this WHO doctor?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Technically I don't know is on third
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was so much china cock sucking in that press conference it would make Mao blush.
 
dildo tontine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobug: dildo tontine: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/v4xZUr0B​EfE]

I prefer The Hu.

This is a different one, with some English tossed in. Not a bad mix. Not as cool as the original Wolf Totem, though:
[YouTube video: The HU - Wolf Totem feat. Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach (Official Music Video)]


Thanks! I will check it out.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: dothemath: Boy, I bet when this crap hits the Norks they will have a reasonable and measured response.

They already shut their borders.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: [i.pinimg.com image 700x466]


I told y'all it's lethal to fashion
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
First time I've ever seen an "Asians wearing plastic bottles on their face" simulpost.

Bravo Fark
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

probesport: hammettman: But as everyone knows, the earth is flat, so can't we just sweep it off one side?

Yes, I've already donated to the Committee to Disband the Scientific Method.

[pbs.twimg.com image 640x421]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
The Who - Won't Get Fooled Again (Shepperton Studios / 1978)
Youtube UDfAdHBtK_Q
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

rogue49: Watch Trump try to use this to his advantage
Distraction from the impeachment
Much less, other dick moves

More Internment
Martial law
Executive orders
Etc...


Fear mongering.
 
dildo tontine
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: [Fark user image image 425x419]


There goes my weekend.
 
Report