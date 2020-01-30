 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   British Dad pranked by wife and son-in-law finds his new swimming attire has an undesirable attribute, namely dissolving in water   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
28
    More: Awkward  
•       •       •

28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They bought Dad edible panties?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how these stories just seem to be excuses to post near naked pics or glamor selfies.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That dude can't skinny dip no matter how naked he is.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now they have to move because dad's on a sex offender list.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Public indecency is hilarious.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: And now they have to move because dad's on a sex offender list.


This didn't happen in the US, but someplace where folks aren't all uptight, so it's probably all good.
 
geduld
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Mad_Radhu: And now they have to move because dad's on a sex offender list.

This didn't happen in the US, but someplace where folks aren't all uptight, so it's probably all good.


Oy, look at old Arold! E's naked again.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Benny Hill taught me to not be ashamed of my body
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 hour ago  

probesport: Public indecency is hilarious.


Yes yes it is. If you have a sense of humour that is.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do Brits understand the term swimsuit? We know it's actually called a 'splishy-splash doth cloth' there?.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: probesport: Public indecency is hilarious.

Yes yes it is. If you have a sense of humour that is.


Agreed. I thought it was pretty funny, too.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you did that to a woman you'd be in jail for several years.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

geduld: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Mad_Radhu: And now they have to move because dad's on a sex offender list.

This didn't happen in the US, but someplace where folks aren't all uptight, so it's probably all good.

Oy, look at old Arold! E's naked again.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, wasn't that the plot of an episode of Downtown Abbey?
 
dababler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article is missing length and girth estimates.  Reporting has gotten just awful.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: Benny Hill taught me to not be ashamed of my body


The follow up question to that is that a good thing?
 
Cormee
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Russ1642: If you did that to a woman you'd be in jail for several years.


If you did it to a woman as fat as him you'd deserve it
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wouldn't have been so awkward had he not have that giant, raging boner.
 
ShowStop
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That will be the last time he lets his wife wear the pants buy his clothes.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I prefer some actual wit in my humour, but to each their own.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
lmao! I gotta get a pair of those for an emergency suit to keep by the hot tub for guests.
 
nytmare
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I hope he brought his taser.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Oh, wasn't that the plot of an episode of Downtown Abbey?


I don't recall, but given that in one episode, Lady Mary literally farked a guy to death and then had to get rid of the body, it seems plausible.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: Benny Hill taught me to not be ashamed of my body


As long as Yakity Sax is playing.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: geduld: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Mad_Radhu: And now they have to move because dad's on a sex offender list.

This didn't happen in the US, but someplace where folks aren't all uptight, so it's probably all good.

Oy, look at old Arold! E's naked again.

[Fark user image image 255x197]


IT'S....
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

