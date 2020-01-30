 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Fisherman catches strange creature off Coney Island. Meh, it's probably a whitefish   (foxnews.com) divider line
33
    More: Interesting, New York City, Atlantic Ocean, Ocean, bizarre fish, Fish, great video, users, Coney Island  
•       •       •

1506 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jan 2020 at 7:29 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is what you get for using click bait on the pier.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like some type of squid or maybe a cuddle fish.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a ray or shark. Likely a ray.

Or....maybe it's a baby Cthulhu. doo doo doo doo doo doo
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a clearnose skate. Unsure if it's related to Bignose Kate.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A little butter.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's a ray or shark. Likely a ray.

Or....maybe it's a baby Cthulhu. doo doo doo doo doo doo


It's.... Wait a sec...great! Now i'm insane.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A white fish or possibly a New Yorker who crossed the Mob or the Trumpen-furor.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Looks like some type of squid or maybe a cuddle fish.


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, it is definitely a cuddle fish. Smh
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
looks like a guitar fish but not flat (as pictured) rolled up, maybe his line is wrapped around it.
or a variation of the same species
adlayasanimals.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My guess would be some kind of rat-fish. Big head, long tail-like body. I though the body might be a tentacle and that there might be others, but octopi usually have eight, and squid, ten tentacles. I'll go with ratfish until I see an identified photo or clip. Fugly buggers. Common in the Pacific coastal catch as well. Different species no doubt.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ma, Ma! Where's Pa?

Gone to the White House, haw, haw, haw!

Don't ask me why, I just know these things the way that John Swartzwelder knows bindles and button hooks.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, what happened to it? The typical "its coming right at us" killing? Or did they release it?
 
DBrandisNC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a Skate.

They retract their "wings" when out of the water as a defensive maneuver.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's beginning to look a lot like Fishmen, everywhere I go....
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love reading the comments on sites like that. A whole lot of Russian bots trying to make random news items into a political insult against Hillary/Warren/AOC/Schiff and whatever strong figure they hate at the moment. I have to assume they are bots because if there are that many people with Strong-Liberal-derangenent-syndrome to the degree that -everything- triggers them this way.. then..wow.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: It's a clearnose skate. Unsure if it's related to Bignose Kate.


^^^^^^^
(this) - good call

It's wings were curled under it, wrapped by the fishing line.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Pic of what a clearnose skate looks like
 
b0rg9
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: It's beginning to look a lot like Fishmen, everywhere I go....


Aw I forgot to listen to that over Christmas  :-/
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Another option is a deep water fish called the jellynose. It has the long whip-like rat tail and the big head, but this particular fish eludes my feeble attempts at identification. Still thinking some species of deep-sea, ratfish like organism. Wondering if the mollusc-like "eyes" might not be nostrils. It might be eyeless or the eyes might be else-where.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

b0rg9: iheartscotch: It's beginning to look a lot like Fishmen, everywhere I go....

Aw I forgot to listen to that over Christmas  :-/


You mean Cthulhu Time? You know, Cthulhu Time is REALLY all year long....

/ Cthulhu Fhtagn, friend
 
This Face Left Blank
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: maybe a cuddle fish.



SAYING FAREWELL TO THE CUDDLE FISH! - How to Say Goodbye to Your Cuddle Fish | Subnautica
Youtube Y5F0HWe9Psc
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: Yes, it is definitely a cuddle fish. Smh


Cuttlefish

Fish don't like cuddles. Except sharks.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Looks like a skate, based solely on the tail.  I hate hooking into those things, they bury themselves in the sand and are a chore to get out of the water on light tackle.

They're also scary as shiat when you're wading for blue crabs at night and you step on one.

/Drtfa
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: Yes, it is definitely a cuddle fish. Smh


Cuddle fish?  Do you mean Cuttlefish?
 
Koldbern
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Baby Dorkfish.
Here's an adult.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Giantilio
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That is a typical skate found off the eastern coast. You catch them when fishing for something else. They usually wrap themselves up in your line and do their best 2nd stage xenomorph impersonation. This one was shy and was hiding its wings. Not poisonous, but still tasty.
 
please
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Trik: Baby Dorkfish.
Here's an adult.
[Fark user image image 600x600]


Man, fark the ocean.
 
Blissfully Oblivious
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Trik: Baby Dorkfish.
Here's an adult.
[Fark user image image 600x600]


Limpet?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hendawg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's the beginning of Cloverfield
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Richard Saunders: baronbloodbath: It's a clearnose skate. Unsure if it's related to Bignose Kate.

^^^^^^^
(this) - good call

It's wings were curled under it, wrapped by the fishing line.
[Fark user image 425x307]
Pic of what a clearnose skate looks like


I am beginning to come around to this opinion. The white bits at the nose, the high gill slits, the bumpy taile, the two limb-like fins, all match what we see in the clip. The tringular bit "beneath" the fish might be the wings folded together. I am not sure of the species, but a skate seems more probable. Perhaps a Briar skate, because of the white patches at the front of the snout. Will continue to look for an answer, but this seems plausible the more I compare the exact details of the animal to various rat fish, chimera, and so forth.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I meant a Briar ray (not skate). Only a line drawing, but a good match of many features of the odd fish.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's a coyote with mange.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report