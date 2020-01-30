 Skip to content
(Detroit Free Press)   "Get the kids out. Deploy the flamethrowers. Guys, prepare for the worst"   (freep.com) divider line
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
https://www.wxyz.com/news/nations-sch​o​ol-report-card-ranks-detroit-schools-a​s-worst-in-the-national

Well, maybe they should take some beds out and put in some desks.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I really want to mock the over-reaction, but..
Frankly, nuking a building would also be acceptable. Those little buggers are no joke.
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is the wife's family coming over?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
burn it, burn it all....
my brother works at a school  and they gave him lysol to treat for head lice, don't trust anything the school says.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I am always ready for the wurst.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: https://www.wxyz.com/news/nations-sch​o​ol-report-card-ranks-detroit-schools-a​s-worst-in-the-national

Well, maybe they should take some beds out and put in some desks.


Fark user imageView Full Size


The city in the article is not Detroit.
 
Skanque [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: I really want to mock the over-reaction, but..
Frankly, nuking a building would also be acceptable. Those little buggers are no joke.


Got them in Denver in '07 when the recluse in the basement of the apartment building I was living in died- they spread all the way up to the 4th floor after a while.  I had to get rid of all my furniture.

I've never been so itchy.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sounds like a normal Saturday night at this household.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hide yo kids hide yo wife
 
