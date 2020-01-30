 Skip to content
(KSBY San Luis Obispo)   Man arrested for blocking road with his uncooperative asses   (ksby.com) divider line
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three asses, including the perp:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If people would just learn to zipper merge we could all get where we are going a lot quicker.

/what do you mean "wrong kind of asses?"
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, ol' Gus Chiggins has seen better days.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's George Patton when you need him?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never thought the "most rural" article I'd ever read on Fark would be from California, but here we are...

A CHP officer responded and found the man ... leading two mules in the traffic lane. The mules were walking side by side and taking up a large part of the road.

[IMAGE OF OFFENDER]

Cars were forced to go into the opposite lane and over double yellow lines to avoid Sears and his mules.

I pass assholes in the double yellow for doing 30 in the 45 all the time on my drive to and from work, and I take a route through a bunch of goddamn dairy farms...
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: Where's George Patton when you need him?
[Fark user image image 425x217]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
silent butt deadly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been following this gentleman and his mules on Facebook and his website, 3mules.com, for some time. He is essentially a professional nomad that walks from one end of California to the other, turns around and heads back the other way, over and over. He seems to be on a crusade against urban sprawl and for defending the right to use public thoroughfares for modes of transportation other than motor vehicles. This last point is no doubt what got him in the trouble spelled out in this news story. He seems a bit kooky, but it appears that everyone that meets him describes him as a harmless, kind soul.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems like arrest is a bit harsh for walking a couple of animals in the middle of the street.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Ass not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country."
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
> he claimed he had a right to be in the road and it was everyone else's responsibility to slow for him.

Well, isn't that true? We're talking about a rural county road, not an interstate. Roads aren't just for automobiles zipping by at how ever much over the speed limit they think they can get away with. The law places the burden of safety on the more dangerous party, and there are particular vehicle codes carving out protection for animals and livestock:

https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/fac​es/codes_displaySection.xhtml?lawCode=​VEH&sectionNum=21759

The state will drop these charges, some horse riding lawyer will take up his civil case pro bono, and he'll retire comfortably on the proceeds.
 
morg
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

silent butt deadly: I've been following this gentleman and his mules on Facebook and his website, 3mules.com, for some time. He is essentially a professional nomad that walks from one end of California to the other, turns around and heads back the other way, over and over. He seems to be on a crusade against urban sprawl and for defending the right to use public thoroughfares for modes of transportation other than motor vehicles. This last point is no doubt what got him in the trouble spelled out in this news story. He seems a bit kooky, but it appears that everyone that meets him describes him as a harmless, kind soul.


That sounds familiar. He might have been on Fark at some point.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Uncooperative Asses" is the name of my Oasis tribute band.
 
