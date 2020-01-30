 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Cambodia's Health Minister Mam Bun Heng says coronavirus won't spread in Cambodia because *rolls dice* it's too hot there   (twitter.com) divider line
14
    More: Stupid  
•       •       •

108 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jan 2020 at 2:30 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
lolmao500
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Looks like he wants to retire in the US and get a job in the trump administration
 
neongoats
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's too hot there for malaria and leprosy too. And no one ever gets sepsis!
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hey, I've been to Cambodia.  He ain't wrong about the place being too hot.

Everything else maybe not so much.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Looks like he wants to retire in the US and get a job in the trump administration


He's already overqualified for any health-related positions, though. Maybe a Director of Foreign Relations?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
On the one hand, maybe the warmer climate means people don't easily catch the cold or the flu and thus sneeze and cough less.

On the other hand, Ebola evolved and spread in places with warm climates...
 
probesport
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Dead Kennedys - Holiday in Cambodia
Youtube -KTsXHXMkJA
 
Marcos P
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I can't wait until the mam bun trend is over. You look ridiculous.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well, flu season is in the winter. Wonder why it's not flu season all year round.

I asked Google and it turns out that the flu virus thrives in cold dry conditions.  Hmmm.  I always thought because windows are closed, we spend more time indoors breathing other people's air, etc.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Looks like he wants to retire in the US and get a job in the trump administration


Heh heh... "Trump"
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If the virus gets enough evolution points to invest in Heat Resistance, they're screwed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Mam Bun Heng is either a Russian asset because xe is spreading fake news, or xe is a science denier.  Both of which require good people to unite and nuke Mam into hot plasma.  Mam's constituent particles shouldnt even be given the courtesy of having the protons bound to electrons.  I don't care what country does it, as long as a country opposing the nazis and faciasts and Russian agents does so.  Nuke him to stop Mam from spreading fake information. Fake news is a threat to us all.  To the very nature of 3+1 spacetime.  Probably to the greater multiverse.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is he a hipster? I mean, he is Mam Bun.

/Got nuthin'
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
sites.google.comView Full Size

Too late
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report