(NPR)   Were you worried that Coronavirus in the United States might have been too anti-social and unwilling to interact between people? Well, worry no longer   (npr.org) divider line
    More: News, Health care, Health care provider, human transmission of the deadly Wuhan coronavirus, Severe acute respiratory syndrome, CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield, respiratory virus, United States, respiratory illness  
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has a Trump toady been appointed to the head of the CDC yet?
 
Znuh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here we fscking go.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: Has a Trump toady been appointed to the head of the CDC yet?


FFS, can you leave your derangement at home for one farking thread?
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a guy got it from his wife in the week before she developed symptoms.

The danger is real, but this isn't a sign of anything.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
eiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: The first human-to-human transmission of the deadly Wuhan coronavirus has occurred in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday.

I know this is picky, but it should really read: The first confirmed case ofhuman-to-human transmission of the deadly Wuhan coronavirus has occurred in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday.

You don't know if it's the first.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Help us C. Everett Koop!
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carousel Beast: King Something: Has a Trump toady been appointed to the head of the CDC yet?

FFS, can you leave your derangement at home for one farking thread?


Because bigly stable geniuses surround themselves with the best people. Don't worry snowflake, I'm sure your hero will keep you safe.

/we're doomed
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sharing is caring!
 
TylerParry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm already wearing a condom.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: Here we fscking go.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not too worried. If some 60-year-old woman has had it for a few weeks and still isn't dead, we're probably not talking about Plague 2: Wuhan Boogaloo here.

The rest of the world (particularly the US and Canada) has a luxury that China does not: the ability to take the cases in small volumes as they come. We're not packed into huge cities like sardines and don't crowd into markets to buy exotic animals to see them slaughtered in front of us. There are a few hundred people in a nation of three-hundred million being monitored for this.
 
Somacandra [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wash your hands. Stay at home when you're sick, and get you flu and pneumococcal vaccinations.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry. This involves social interaction so Farkers are safe.
 
AlfalfaMale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is bad timing. My first single "Baby, Can You Dig Your Man?" drops next week.
 
Somacandra [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marine1: Not too worried. If some 60-year-old woman has had it for a few weeks and still isn't dead, we're probably not talking about Plague 2: Wuhan Boogaloo here.

The rest of the world (particularly the US and Canada) has a luxury that China does not: the ability to take the cases in small volumes as they come. We're not packed into huge cities like sardines and don't crowd into markets to buy exotic animals to see them slaughtered in front of us. There are a few hundred people in a nation of three-hundred million being monitored for this.


The death rate is not a problem yet. The  capability of this virus to incapacitate large metropolitan areas is the problem.
 
cgraves67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you have to be fairly intimate with a person who has it. I still think most of the US is relatively safe.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingismybusiness: Don't worry. This involves social interaction so Farkers are safe.


USERNAME CHECKS OUT!
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Demented and sad, but social.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marine1: Not too worried. If some 60-year-old woman has had it for a few weeks and still isn't dead, we're probably not talking about Plague 2: Wuhan Boogaloo here.

The rest of the world (particularly the US and Canada) has a luxury that China does not: the ability to take the cases in small volumes as they come. We're not packed into huge cities like sardines and don't crowd into markets to buy exotic animals to see them slaughtered in front of us. There are a few hundred people in a nation of three-hundred million being monitored for this.


It has been confirmed in India.  That isn't great news.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"1st Person-To-Person Spread Of Coronavirus Has Occurred In U.S., CDC Says"

Christ, Pornhub has _every_ category!!
 
Somacandra [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carousel Beast: King Something: Has a Trump toady been appointed to the head of the CDC yet?

FFS, can you leave your derangement at home for one farking thread?


Trump promised to strengthen the US Public Health Care system during his campaign. So it's relevant. And of course he hasn't done shift.
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China was a mistake.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Marine1: Not too worried. If some 60-year-old woman has had it for a few weeks and still isn't dead, we're probably not talking about Plague 2: Wuhan Boogaloo here.

The rest of the world (particularly the US and Canada) has a luxury that China does not: the ability to take the cases in small volumes as they come. We're not packed into huge cities like sardines and don't crowd into markets to buy exotic animals to see them slaughtered in front of us. There are a few hundred people in a nation of three-hundred million being monitored for this.

The death rate is not a problem yet. The  capability of this virus to incapacitate large metropolitan areas is the problem.


Fark, how big are these things?
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neato
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've been saying it is human-to-human transmissible for a while now.  This is not new news.

Meanwhile, 15 million people in the U.S have gotten the flu this season and almost 9,000 have died from it, but sure, freak out about this.

I reserve the right to freak out if this turns out to be Captain Trips.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: Marine1: Not too worried. If some 60-year-old woman has had it for a few weeks and still isn't dead, we're probably not talking about Plague 2: Wuhan Boogaloo here.

The rest of the world (particularly the US and Canada) has a luxury that China does not: the ability to take the cases in small volumes as they come. We're not packed into huge cities like sardines and don't crowd into markets to buy exotic animals to see them slaughtered in front of us. There are a few hundred people in a nation of three-hundred million being monitored for this.

It has been confirmed in India.  That isn't great news.


Yup, India is farked.
 
Somacandra [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "1st Person-To-Person Spread Of Coronavirus Has Occurred In U.S., CDC Says"

Christ, Pornhub has _every_ category!!


I just checked. A few vids but not a separate category yet. Good news though, apparently fellatio is applicable as a treatment, according to one of the video titles.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ifky: Help us C. Everett Koop!


https://www.mariowiki.com/C._Everett_​K​oopa
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: Has a Trump toady been appointed to the head of the CDC yet?


Speaking of communicable diseases, TDS.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JohnCarter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: SumoJeb: Marine1: Not too worried. If some 60-year-old woman has had it for a few weeks and still isn't dead, we're probably not talking about Plague 2: Wuhan Boogaloo here.

The rest of the world (particularly the US and Canada) has a luxury that China does not: the ability to take the cases in small volumes as they come. We're not packed into huge cities like sardines and don't crowd into markets to buy exotic animals to see them slaughtered in front of us. There are a few hundred people in a nation of three-hundred million being monitored for this.

It has been confirmed in India.  That isn't great news.

Yup, India is farked.


Well...to be honest, they've been farked for quite a while.  This no doubt is the latest disease to sweep over them
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: King Something: Has a Trump toady been appointed to the head of the CDC yet?

Speaking of communicable diseases, TDS.


What do turduckens have to do with any of this?
 
Ecobuckeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Carousel Beast: King Something: Has a Trump toady been appointed to the head of the CDC yet?

FFS, can you leave your derangement at home for one farking thread?


It's embarrassing, isn't it, that you'll be partly responsible for whatever happens.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

lolmao500: SumoJeb: Marine1: Not too worried. If some 60-year-old woman has had it for a few weeks and still isn't dead, we're probably not talking about Plague 2: Wuhan Boogaloo here.

The rest of the world (particularly the US and Canada) has a luxury that China does not: the ability to take the cases in small volumes as they come. We're not packed into huge cities like sardines and don't crowd into markets to buy exotic animals to see them slaughtered in front of us. There are a few hundred people in a nation of three-hundred million being monitored for this.

It has been confirmed in India.  That isn't great news.

Yup, India is farked.


I don't know.  Have you seen what the average city in India looks like?  Those people have to have built up one hell of an immune system.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

King Something: Has a Trump toady been appointed to the head of the CDC yet?


Drink!
 
Nimbull
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I have an urge to watch A-Team DVD's and start a project with my skid loader with whatever ideas I get from the DVD's to make a zombie clearing skid loader.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Carousel Beast: King Something: Has a Trump toady been appointed to the head of the CDC yet?

FFS, can you leave your derangement at home for one farking thread?


If you like Putin so much, move to Russia.
 
hammettman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

King Something: Has a Trump toady been appointed to the head of the CDC yet?


Carousel Beast: King Something: Has a Trump toady been appointed to the head of the CDC yet?

FFS, can you leave your derangement at home for one farking thread?



Derangement?  Budget cuts of 12% to Dept. of Health and 10% budget cut to the CDC, and note nearly a third of that cut comes from emerging and zoonotic disease response.

that goes on top of 2 previous years of cuts.  In addition to that failure, 50,000 public health jobs unfilled, thanks to the rampant cockshamery.
 
King of Monkeys [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Ecobuckeye: Carousel Beast: King Something: Has a Trump toady been appointed to the head of the CDC yet?

FFS, can you leave your derangement at home for one farking thread?

It's embarrassing, isn't it, that you'll be partly responsible for whatever happens.


The NIH budget has ticked up in annual increments of about $2 billion to $3 billion, rising from about $30 billion in fiscal 2015 to $39.3 billion in fiscal 2019. The White House asked Congress to cut NIH funding to $34.4 billion in fiscal 2020.

https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/9​10374


HURR DEE DURR TDS!1!!
fark off
 
PunGent
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

King Something: Has a Trump toady been appointed to the head of the CDC yet?


WAY out of character, I know, but Trump might have accidentally appointed someone competent:

https://www.cdc.gov/about/leadership.​h​tm

Now, whether Trump the Antivaxxer LISTENS to him, is another question...
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
M-O-O-N spells "Coronavirus"

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Fun fact: Bill Fagerbakke is the voice of Patrick the Starfish on Spongebob Squarepants
 
Marine1
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: lolmao500: SumoJeb: Marine1: Not too worried. If some 60-year-old woman has had it for a few weeks and still isn't dead, we're probably not talking about Plague 2: Wuhan Boogaloo here.

The rest of the world (particularly the US and Canada) has a luxury that China does not: the ability to take the cases in small volumes as they come. We're not packed into huge cities like sardines and don't crowd into markets to buy exotic animals to see them slaughtered in front of us. There are a few hundred people in a nation of three-hundred million being monitored for this.

It has been confirmed in India.  That isn't great news.

Yup, India is farked.

I don't know.  Have you seen what the average city in India looks like?  Those people have to have built up one hell of an immune system.


One of my former coworkers is from Hyderabad. She said she hadn't seen so many people with allergies until she came to the United States. And she's from a caste that has the means to obtain an education and career abroad, and an improved standard of living at home. God only knows what the lower castes have to deal with.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Like I had social interactions before

/dunno if someone else said this in the thread. Don't care to read it all
 
que.guero
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
#3 is coming up next.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Marine1: Not too worried. If some 60-year-old woman has had it for a few weeks and still isn't dead, we're probably not talking about Plague 2: Wuhan Boogaloo here.

The rest of the world (particularly the US and Canada) has a luxury that China does not: the ability to take the cases in small volumes as they come. We're not packed into huge cities like sardines and don't crowd into markets to buy exotic animals to see them slaughtered in front of us. There are a few hundred people in a nation of three-hundred million being monitored for this.

The death rate is not a problem yet. The  capability of this virus to incapacitate large metropolitan areas is the problem.


The fact that it could turn millions of people into incubators where there's a good chance of further mutations isn't great news either.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And once again being an Introvert pays off in spades.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TylerParry: I'm already wearing a condom.


I wear two all the time, and at night I take one off and feels like I'm going raw dog.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How about some of you chuckleheads read an article that has more of a focus on science and less of a focus on ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: lolmao500: SumoJeb: Marine1: Not too worried. If some 60-year-old woman has had it for a few weeks and still isn't dead, we're probably not talking about Plague 2: Wuhan Boogaloo here.

The rest of the world (particularly the US and Canada) has a luxury that China does not: the ability to take the cases in small volumes as they come. We're not packed into huge cities like sardines and don't crowd into markets to buy exotic animals to see them slaughtered in front of us. There are a few hundred people in a nation of three-hundred million being monitored for this.

It has been confirmed in India.  That isn't great news.

Yup, India is farked.

I don't know.  Have you seen what the average city in India looks like?  Those people have to have built up one hell of an immune system.


Yeah the only ones that will survive are the ones who bathe in the gange river with all the corpses floating around and the sewers being thrown in.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
