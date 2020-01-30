 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Iraq to US: GTFO of our country and take your troops with you. US: Ha,ha, good one Iraq, you're such a kidder. Anyway, you are all cool if we install some Patriot missile systems around all our installations, right?   (thehill.com) divider line
NoahBuddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having been in a country that was allegedly protected by Patriot missiles during the fatuously-named Desert Storm bollocks, I do hope you Americans have improved the performance of these missiles, otherwise you are liable to end up literally shooting yourselves in the footses.

/Figuratively, you have already shot both feet off and sold the remaining stumps to the Saudis for oil, but never mind that...
 
Trocadero
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So we're never, ever leaving, are we? At least Hawaii is nice.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
'mild traumatic brain injury,'" Milley said

mild traumatic

Hahaha, what?

Is that like a minor massive?
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NoahBuddy: Having been in a country that was allegedly protected by Patriot missiles during the fatuously-named Desert Storm bollocks, I do hope you Americans have improved the performance of these missiles, otherwise you are liable to end up literally shooting yourselves in the footses.

/Figuratively, you have already shot both feet off and sold the remaining stumps to the Saudis for oil, but never mind that...


Must of missed the note, we are net exporters now.  We don't buy oil.
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just GTFO already
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's ok, Mexico is paying for them
 
500 Days of Summer Camp
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: NoahBuddy: Having been in a country that was allegedly protected by Patriot missiles during the fatuously-named Desert Storm bollocks, I do hope you Americans have improved the performance of these missiles, otherwise you are liable to end up literally shooting yourselves in the footses.

/Figuratively, you have already shot both feet off and sold the remaining stumps to the Saudis for oil, but never mind that...

Must of missed the note, we are net exporters now.  We don't buy oil.


Then why are we still there? At this point your interest in how Arabs govern themselves is bordering on the sadomasochistic.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When we sent troops into Iraq, the Iraqis might not have celebrated their liberation, but at least they will when we leave.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

500 Days of Summer Camp: Then why are we still there? At this point your interest in how Arabs govern themselves is bordering on the sadomasochistic.


Because the volume not being purchased is coming out of the Middle East. They don't BUY oil, but that doesn't mean they produce it all within the borders of their country. That's the whole point of a vassal.
 
Maturin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I wonder if they are beginning to feel like a conquered country yet.
 
hammettman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
At the very least, we are asking permission.  Baby steps.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: When we sent troops into Iraq, the Iraqis might not have celebrated their liberation, but at least they will when we leave.


When we leave, the Iranians will complete their takeover.

/It's always something.  -- Rosanne Rosanadana
 
Report