(Fox News)   Costa Cruises' has Costa Coronavirus on tap that is if you survive Norovirus, Legionnaires, and WHO knows what else   (foxnews.com) divider line
19
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
repeat, but +1 internets for the headline subby.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And by the time Costa announced the news in 12 languages nobody on board cared any more...
 
shaggai
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I guess it's a little too easy the days for a WHO trifecta (superfecta, megafecta?)
 
Coelacanth
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How many coronavirus threads are we going to run here?
 
tpmchris
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
6,651? On one boat? Not a chance in hell.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
2 x (average number of posts per thread)
 
shill1253
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Coelacanth: How many coronavirus threads are we going to run here?


emersonbiggins
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Don't worry, it's a Costa cruise - there's a better than average chance you'll end up swimming.
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Cruise ships. Who the hell would want to spend time on one of those floating virus amplifiers?
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Vada a borda cazzo!
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"...after passenger develops suspected corona virus symptoms".

So someone is suspected of having a fever?
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They are on a Costa Cruise, haven't they suffered enough?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Costa Coronadia?
 
girlygirlmpls
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yuck. Floating germ factories. And the toilets never work right. I would worry more about raw sewage than some little virus.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's just the costa cruises!
 
Lutrasimilis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Gonna Costa Lotta.
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
all the copycat coronavirus articles with nothing new out there, and you have to go with FOX? what is fark's deal with so many fox links lately? monetizing STIGGINIT shiatholes is complicity in their messaging. the reactionary turn in stories posted and comments here is worrisome, though not unexpected given fark's aging white IT slob demo.
 
NoahBuddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Mod's, please correct the headline :

"Costa Cruise's ha's Costa Coronavirus on, tap that i's if you survive Noroviru's, Legionnaire's, and WHO know's what el'se"

Thanks',
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 minute ago  

shaggai: I guess it's a little too easy the days for a WHO trifecta (superfecta, megafecta?)


infecta
 
