(ScreenCrush)   The Simpsons has been on the air so long, Bart should now be Homer's age. D'oh   (screencrush.com) divider line
24
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More Cream Jimbo Corn Junior The Simpsons
Youtube 7RV33dWprrE
 
p51d007
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What old Bart looks like.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The octuplets grew more than Bart or Lisa or Maggie.  They're working at the Quickie Mart.  Or were.  I don't think Apu and the Quickie Mart are allowed on the Simpsons.  Even though he's a legal immigrant with a wife and family.  Patiently awaiting a home computer that can read 80 column cards so they can play his cool solitaire game.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
When's Disney going to euthanize that show already?
 
jtown
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: When's Disney going to euthanize that show already?


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is the Itchy & Scratchy movie out yet?
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Chief Justice Simpson?
 
APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: The octuplets grew more than Bart or Lisa or Maggie.  They're working at the Quickie Mart.  Or were.  I don't think Apu and the Quickie Mart are allowed on the Simpsons.  Even though he's a legal immigrant with a wife and family.  Patiently awaiting a home computer that can read 80 column cards so they can play his cool solitaire game. tic tac toe program.


FTFM
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jtown: Fabric_Man: When's Disney going to euthanize that show already?

[media0.giphy.com image 320x250]


Really? What kind of viewership are they pulling down nowadays?
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Damn millennials.


/I kid. I like millennials.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"I didn't do it"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
images.guff.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Where is that boy? His dinner is getting all cold and eaten.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Homer punishes Bart
Youtube bKZBifdEqQc
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: jtown: Fabric_Man: When's Disney going to euthanize that show already?

[media0.giphy.com image 320x250]

Really? What kind of viewership are they pulling down nowadays?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Which doesn't look great, until you look at how the top-30 shows do per year.
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's fallen off its peak, but still can carry Sunday night. FOX isn't exactly shy about killing shows.
 
dywed88
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: jtown: Fabric_Man: When's Disney going to euthanize that show already?

[media0.giphy.com image 320x250]

Really? What kind of viewership are they pulling down nowadays?


According to google about 3.5 million. Which isn't chump change in this day and age. Neilson ratings seem to be right around the various other Sunday night shows on Fox and other networks.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Have no fear, we've got stories for years..."

//still waiting on marge the robot...
 
dywed88
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: "Have no fear, we've got stories for years..."

//still waiting on marge the robot...


I hope that, when they are cancelled. The last season is entirely spent making sure all the things listed are completed.

I stand by, one of these years the cast will decide as a group that they are done (likely when some become unable to do the show) and then it will be cancelled.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bondith
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Bart's turning 40 on Sunday.

/I mean me.  Dammit.
//Bart was 10 when the show premiered in 1990, just like me.
///Dammit.
 
12349876
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dywed88: Fabric_Man: jtown: Fabric_Man: When's Disney going to euthanize that show already?

[media0.giphy.com image 320x250]

Really? What kind of viewership are they pulling down nowadays?

According to google about 3.5 million. Which isn't chump change in this day and age. Neilson ratings seem to be right around the various other Sunday night shows on Fox and other networks.


They syndicate so well compared to reality and soap opera and most live action sitcoms.
 
bughunter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bondith: Bart's turning 40 on Sunday.

/I mean me.  Dammit.
//Bart was 10 when the show premiered in 1990, just like me.
///Dammit.


I remember when The Simpsons were animated shorts on The Tracy Ullman show.  I was in college.

66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The students and staff of Tomobiki High School could not be reached for comment.
 
