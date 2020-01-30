 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   Trader who caused "flash crash" sentenced to a year of sitting at home thinking about how it's wrong to beat market gamblers at their own game   (markets.businessinsider.com) divider line
Pharmdawg
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
No money was harmed
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Most porn sites cause a flash crash too
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He spent 4 months in prison, let that sink in for a second.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
biography.comView Full Size

"Steal a dollar and its theft. Steal a million and it's a statistic"
 
lolmao500
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Meanwhile banksters manipulating commodity prices to make a buck, starving millions of people around the world are sleeping well at night knowing making money off human suffering is all good.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Have they really not switched to HTML5 yet?
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm really confused as to why what he did is illegal, but instant high volume trading isn't.

Besides:
Someone made money at the cost of the people who are supposed to make the money
 
Nullav
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I wonder how many people trading on margin got their accounts nuked by that. Or for that matter, how many people taking shorts wound up both happy that the market actually had a slight dip, and pissed beyond reason that they exited the trade like 550 points early.
 
Gunboat
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gunboat
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I **highly** recommend Flash Boys by Michael Lewis.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So, uh... anyone associated with the mortgage fraud at the root of the 2008 financial crisis (p.8) ever held accountable...? No? Well that's okay I guess. They sure showed this guy. And Martha Stewart. So you see? The system does work.
 
